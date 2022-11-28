Why David Hyde Pierce Isn't Returning As Niles For The Frasier Revival

At this stage, it's hard to say whether this whole "Frasier" revival is a good idea. Aside from the titular character living a wholly different life to the Seattle-based one we're all used to from the original series, little else is known about exactly what he'll be up to this time around. Grammar has made comments which suggest Frasier will be "rich beyond his dreams" for the new show, which will likely find him in Chicago, considering that's where he was headed at the end of the show's 11th and final season. Grammar also told People that he and his team will "certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," but that Frasier's new life will be "one of new friendships." All of which suggests there's not much hope of seeing Roz or Jane Leeves as Daphne show up in any regular capacity.

I can't help but think that's a shame. While it would be silly to retread the same ground as the original show, "Frasier" managed to capture something quite rare in its depiction of its charmingly elitist protagonists, much of which was down to his supporting characters. The odds of recapturing that kind of magic seem fairly slim — though not impossible. That said, perhaps "Frasier" needs a complete overhaul to be successful in an age where the prestige drama and MCU command most people's attention. Again, we'll have to wait to see just how good the new version of the show is and whether Niles will bless us all with a brief cameo. But considering his competition in 2023, Frasier's gonna need all the help he can get.