A Frasier Sequel At Paramount+ Will Deliver More Tossed Salad And Scrambled Eggs
From the late 1980s to the early 2000s, Dr. Frasier Crane was a staple of acclaimed television sitcoms. After holding up the bar with Sam, Norm, Cliff, and the rest of the gang at "Cheers" for nine seasons, the beloved character played by Kelsey Grammer moved back to his native Seattle for 11 more seasons on the self-titled "Frasier," as he started a new career as the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show. He even guest starred on a memorable episode of "Wings."
However, aside from a Dr. Pepper commercial, a great bit on "30 Rock," and nightly reruns on the Hallmark Channel, the airwaves have been void of Dr. Crane's presence since 2004. Although, around the time that many popular shows started to get reboots and revivals, talks surfaced about a "Frasier" sequel series in 2018. That year, the star began exploratory meetings with writers to hear pitches, but the story would follow the good doctor in a new city, so Niles, Daphne, and Roz may or may not be involved.
Fast forward to 2021. Discussions began between Grammer and Paramount+ to make this long-gestating project a reality. Well, it appears that these talks ended up being fruitful because the "Frasier" follow-up is officially a go.
I'm listening
According to Deadline, the new iteration of the award-winning multi-camera comedy has formally been given the green light by Paramount+, after it had been announced as being in development at the ViacomCBS streaming service's launch event in February 2021.
Kelsey Grammer will return to star and executive produce the series written by Chris Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" and Joe Cristalli of "Life In Pieces." An episode count has not been officially revealed yet, but the report expects there to be 10 episodes. There is also no release date at this time either, but with this announcement, we're sure to get more information sooner rather than later.
Just like the previous details that have emerged over the years, the surviving cast members of the original spinoff such as David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin are not expected to be series regulars, but they could make guest appearances. This makes sense as characters from "Cheers" like Sam, Diane, Lilith, and Frederick would occasionally stop by "Frasier" here and there, but it was committed to telling a new story about the verbose and boujee psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality. Of course, I'm sure fans are holding out hope for another coffee between the brothers Crane and some kind of memorial for their dearly departed father, played by the late John Mahoney.