A Frasier Sequel At Paramount+ Will Deliver More Tossed Salad And Scrambled Eggs

From the late 1980s to the early 2000s, Dr. Frasier Crane was a staple of acclaimed television sitcoms. After holding up the bar with Sam, Norm, Cliff, and the rest of the gang at "Cheers" for nine seasons, the beloved character played by Kelsey Grammer moved back to his native Seattle for 11 more seasons on the self-titled "Frasier," as he started a new career as the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show. He even guest starred on a memorable episode of "Wings."

However, aside from a Dr. Pepper commercial, a great bit on "30 Rock," and nightly reruns on the Hallmark Channel, the airwaves have been void of Dr. Crane's presence since 2004. Although, around the time that many popular shows started to get reboots and revivals, talks surfaced about a "Frasier" sequel series in 2018. That year, the star began exploratory meetings with writers to hear pitches, but the story would follow the good doctor in a new city, so Niles, Daphne, and Roz may or may not be involved.

Fast forward to 2021. Discussions began between Grammer and Paramount+ to make this long-gestating project a reality. Well, it appears that these talks ended up being fruitful because the "Frasier" follow-up is officially a go.