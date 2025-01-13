Why The Twilight Zone Is Not A Sci-Fi Series, According To Rod Serling

The original run of "The Twilight Zone" — between October 1959 and June 1964 — remains inimitable. Series creator Rod Serling helped create an anthology model that featured short, impactful episodes with twist endings, each one of them unified by the surreal allure of the titular liminal space. To venture into the Twilight Zone was to experience the bizarre and macabre, which often took on the appearance of mundanity to deceive unsuspecting travelers. While some episodes are unconventional morality tales that caution against the evils of consumerism or the price of hubris, others take mysterious turns and propose thought-provoking "what-if" scenarios. Although "The Twilight Zone" ventures beyond a singular genre, its memorable offerings have always been considered science fiction.

Sure, not every "Twilight Zone" story follows the conventions of this genre, but the shared connection to this liminal space creates a commonality that cannot be ignored. Some science fiction stories, like "The After Hours," explore the horrors of embracing human identity. Others — like the brilliant pilot episode, "Where Is Everybody?" — make a case against acute human isolation. There are evolving tints to these sci-fi stories, such as "Walking Distance," a deeply personal reflection for Serling, or the absurdly unfunny "Mr. Dingle, The Strong," which unfolds as an alien storyline gone terribly wrong.

However, Rod Serling does not agree with the general view that "The Twilight Zone" is solely a sci-fi show. Despite the occasional presence of aliens and time travel, he once told The Modesto Bee (via MeTV), "This is not science fiction; this is sheer fantasy we're doing."