Rod Serling's Most Personal Twilight Zone Episode Nearly Didn't Get Made

Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" delves into everything from the delightful to the macabre, where every incident exclusively takes place in the mysterious, unpredictable Twilight Zone. While some episodes lean into the deep-rooted fears of human existence, others probe into speculative fantasies about extraterrestrial life, time travel, and dream states that feel all too real. However, one particular episode of the show stands out: episode 5, "Walking Distance," is a deeply poetic and personal exploration of childhood nostalgia and the importance of moving forward, where some details were drawn fondly from Serling's personal life.

In the episode, a media executive named Martin Sloan (Gig Young) ends up near his childhood home in Homewood after his car breaks down within walking distance from his town. Serling based some of the details for Homewood on his own experiences of growing up in Binghamton, New York, and even inserted self-referential details such as a plaque near a carousal that reads "Rod Serling: Creator of 'The Twilight Zone.'"

The story takes a more bittersweet turn when Martin realizes that he has been transported to 1934 and sees his childhood self in the park he grew up playing in. Despite several desperate attempts to reach out to his younger self and his family, Martin is rejected and ends up learning a valuable lesson: clinging to the sentiment of going home, and returning to childhood, only hinders one from embracing life in the present with zest. Sometimes, it is essential to let go when there's no way back.

"Walk Distance" is still considered one of the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but according to Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," it almost didn't get made after Serling first pitched it to CBS network Vice President William Dozier.