Rod Serling's Brother Was Responsible For One Of The Twilight Zone's Best Episodes

An airplane, Flight 33, is en route from London to New York City on what seems to be an uneventful trip. Captain Farver (John Anderson) notices that the aircraft is increasingly gaining ground speed, but it poses no real danger to the plane or the crew. After a brief flash of light and turbulence, Farver descends lower to scope out the scenery beneath. He's met with a most shocking sight: droves of dinosaurs roam the terrain, cementing the fact that Flight 33 has somehow traveled through time to the prehistoric era. This is the crux of the 54th episode of "The Twilight Zone," "The Odyssey of Flight 33."

How did the idea for such an intriguing episode concept come about? Series creator Rod Serling was struck with the inspiration for "The Odyssey of Flight 33" while his brother, aviation writer Robert Serling, had come to visit him. In The Twilight Zone Companion by Marc Scott Zicree, Robert recalls the details of the meet-up, where his brother presented the premise after receiving a brochure from American Airlines:

"There was some mail on his desk...and on the top was an envelope from American Airlines. It was a brochure offering a mockup of a 707-passenger cabin to any studio that was going to film a scene...We're driving and he's still looking at this brochure. All of a sudden, he closes it and says, 'Bob, suppose you had a jet over the Atlantic and it picked up a freak tailwind of such velocity that its ground speed was something like eight thousand miles an hour, and it went so fast that it went through a time barrier, and...they were back in prehistoric times.'"

This was the beginning of Robert's involvement with the episode, which he helped shape in meaningful ways.