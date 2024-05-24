The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Helped Create One Of The Best Westerns Of All Time

"One-Eyed Jacks" might have been Marlon Brando's sole directing stint, but the 1961 western comes as close to perfection as possible within the confines of the genre. A high-stakes robbery acts as a catalyst for the dramatic ebb and flow that defines the unforgettable story, where a man contends with the heinous betrayal by his mentor, the father figure who has shaped him into the person he is today. This brooding, brokenhearted man, Rio (Brando) flits between vengeance and forgiveness, with a budding romance complicating the instinctual need to settle scores the old-fashioned way. The film is also stunning to behold, its gaze lingering on beautiful landscapes that blend the romanticism of Westerns with the naturalistic impulses within its complicated characters.

The making of such an intense, kinetic drama was filled with roadblocks, and Brando was not involved with it from the get-go. "One-Eyed Jacks" was initially intended to function as an adaptation of Charles Neider's classic western, "The Authentic Death of Hendry Jones," a blunt, vicious tale about the final days of an outlaw, set in a world devoid of traditional morals or societal rules. In 1951, producer Frank P. Rosenberg bought the rights to Neider's book, and a string of writers took turns to flesh out a compelling story that would do justice to Neider's vision (via Los Angeles Times).

Among them was Rod Serling, who would go on to become the creator and host of "The Twilight Zone" in a few years, and his treatment of the story saw a relocation from New Mexico to California, but remained mostly faithful to Neider's novel. Unfortunately, this adaptation was rejected by Rosenberg.