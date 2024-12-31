Why Rod Serling Hated Being The Narrator Of The Twilight Zone

Every single episode of the 1959 speculative anthology series "The Twilight Zone" was introduced by series creator and head writer Rod Serling. Throughout the show's first season, Serling merely provided a voice narration, but beginning with the second, he appeared on-screen as well, always sporting a nice suit and often smoking a cigarette.

Serling, as it turns out, never wanted to be the narrator for "The Twilight Zone." As previously reported by /Film, Orson Welles was to be hired to provide the show's narration. Welles, of course, had a prolific career on radio in the 1930s, about a decade before he made the jump to films, so his crisp, sonorous voice was well-rehearsed. CBS wanted Welles not just for his fame, but because his presence would invite comparisons to CBS's successful 1955 anthology series "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." That show featured on-screen introductions from Hitchcock himself, so it stood to reason that another film legend should introduce "The Twilight Zone" (even if Welles had nothing to do with the production of "The Twilight Zone."

Of course, in order to hire Welles, CBS would have had to shell out a tidy salary for the filmmaker, and, well, they just couldn't afford to. CBS then pivoted to a new narrator, an actor named Westbrook Van Voorhis, who actually narrated the opening segments for the original "Twilight Zone" pilot "Where Is Everybody?" Van Voorhis was best known at the time for narrating newsreels and documentaries, so his voice would be comforting to viewers.

The producers of "The Twilight Zone," however, felt that Van Voorhis sounded too pompous. With time running out on production, Serling was forced to step in at the last minute. CBS thought this was fine, as they wouldn't have to negotiate any new contracts.

Serling hated it. He confirmed as much in a 1963 interview with the Sacramento Bee, handily transcribed by MeTV.