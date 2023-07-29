The X-Files Theme Song Combined A Spooky Vibe And The Smiths

Composer Mark Snow started his professional music writing career in 1976 with the release of the notorious TV movie "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble," starring a young John Travolta. Paul Williams wrote the theme song for the movie, but it was Snow who composed the incidental music. He was about 29 years old.

Since then, Snow has been a regular presence in the TV world, having written for shows like "Starsky & Hutch," "The Next Step Beyond," "Vega$," "The Love Boat," "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker," "Pee-wee's Playhouse," and "Dark Justice." Snow's popularity exploded in the popular consciousness in 1993, however, with the debut of Chris Carter's paranormal investigation show "The X-Files."

"The X-Files" was about a pair of FBI agents who operated out of a basement and were given the weird, ghostly, monster-y, alien-related cases no one wanted (filed under the letter X in the FBI database, hence the show's title). Mulder (David Duchovny) was a believer, Scully (Gillian Anderson) was a skeptic. Snow, who composed the theme song and the incidental music, infused the show with a mysterious, near-funereal tone, communicating that the mysteries pointed only to greater mysteries. The government was not to be trusted, and the secrets of aliens would drive the populace insane.

In 2016, Snow and Carter were interviewed on NPR's "All Things Considered," and Snow distinctly remembered receiving the assignment for "The X-Files." For him, the series wasn't a nascent cultural phenomenon. It was just another pilot, something he had done dozens of times in the past. When show creator Chris Carter demanded something in the vein of "The Twilight Zone," something that Boy Scouts would hum around a campfire to amplify their ghost stories, Snow knew where he needed to go: Morrissey.