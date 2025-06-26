Why Netflix Canceled Sense8

At the time of writing, it's been a decade since Lilly and Lana Wachowski's "Sense8" premiered on Netflix — a decade during which the entire TV industry has dramatically transformed. The high-concept sci-fi series, which follows eight members of an evolved human subspecies who can share thoughts and consciousness from across vast distances, was one of the very first Netflix originals. Despite the critical success of forerunners like "House of Cards," streaming was still seen by most as a venue for watching older films and TV shows, not a proper replacement for mainstream television.

Now, of course, it's clear that Netflix's plan to turn streaming into a platform for exclusive media was a roaring success, for both better and worse. In those early, unproven days, though, the company was pouring money into its original streaming library, trying to build out a catalog compelling enough to turn heads. That meant hiring the creators of "The Matrix" and giving them what was, at the time, a huge sum of money to produce a show. "Sense8" reportedly cost $9 million per episode to make; it's not an absurd sum by today's standards when you look at shows like "Andor" or "House of the Dragon," but it was a substantially riskier amount to spend on an original project for a still-new streaming platform back then.

That cost, ultimately, led to "Sense8" being canceled after two seasons. Despite strong reviews and a dedicated fan following, "Sense8" didn't garner enough consistent viewership to warrant the high price tag. And it may not have helped that the show's story and structure were far from typical television at the time. Of course, that's also what made the series so great.