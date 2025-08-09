Gemma Chan Starred In One Of The Best Canceled Sci-Fi Shows Of The 2010s

Gemma Chan has an incredible resume overall, but she's especially made a name for herself with fantasy and science-fiction projects. One of her earliest roles was in an episode of "Doctor Who," and she's part of a elite group of actors who have played multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying both Minn-Erve in "Captain Marvel" and Sersi in "Eternals." If you've enjoyed what you've seen out of Chan so far, then you owe it to yourself to check out one of the best sci-fi series of the 2010s — "Humans."

"Humans" premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom (and AMC stateside) in 2015. It's set in a world where artificial intelligence and robotics have become intertwined, raising a host of moral questions. Chan plays Anita, a synth purchased to help out around the Hawkins family household. Though she's designed to be helpful, the family's matriarch, Laura (Katherine Parkinson), is freaked out by her presence and worries that she could become displaced by the robot. That's just the beginning of Anita's journey, as the show uses her to explore ideas like how humans could become redundant if there's AI around that can do everything for us.

AI is a major hot-button issue right now, especially in the wake of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes, where many actors were worried generative AI could replace them someday. The entertainment industry isn't the only business where A.I. poses a threat, making "Humans" more relevant now than ever before, so it's definitely worth checking out if you have the time.