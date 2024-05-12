How The Sci-Fi Series Farscape Set Out To Do The Opposite Of Star Trek

A handsome American ends up stranded on an alien ship, manned by an unusual alien crew, where he falls in love with its resident warrior woman. It's not "Guardians of the Galaxy," it's "Farscape," the Australian-American sci-fi series! The series was created by Rockne S. O'Bannon and Brian Henson with alien designs courtesy of the Jim Henson Company, including several puppets that served as central characters. "Farscape" is funny, campy, and weird as hell, setting it apart from not only its television contemporaries but all other sci-fi shows. "Farscape" ran for four seasons from 1999-2003, and while it wasn't as popular as some of the other big sci-fi shows, it has a devoted cult following that really loves it.

In a retrospective for the show's 25th anniversary at IGN, Henson shared his inspiration for the show and what he and O'Bannon were trying to do with "Farscape." With its wacky cast of characters and often goofy tone, "Farscape" was the anti-"Star Trek," and it turns out that was the point. "Farscape" was less interested in things like examining terrorism through different lenses and more interested in the personal ramifications of surviving while traveling the stars, from some very different perspectives.