Claudia Black Gets Deep About Trauma, Video Games, And The Future Of Film [Interview]

And "Time Now" is so heavily about trauma and survivor's guilt and grief. Were you drawn towards that more difficult subject matter? I know you're a trauma coach. So is that something that you really just wanted to dig into?

Well, I mean, not really, but it's nice to be speaking from the scar rather than the open wound. And I think that's important for writing in general and I think it's important for artists. There's less self-harm when we can talk from the scar. And I think that for me, trauma and creativity go hand in hand, and I'm curious about the places where we can shift the paradigm from this very patriarchal concept that we have to suffer in order to be artists to, can we as Carrie Fisher, the great Carrie Fisher, said, "Can we take our broken heart and turn it into art?" And we see some of the characters trying to do just that. And so I'm interested in that space. How do we transform things?

When I think about what I'm... It's so odd. One day I had this realization, the things that I like are things that are basically all to do with transformation. So for me, trauma coaching, it's more trauma and creativity because I like... It's still a patriarchal concept, this idea of the wounded healer, but I like the idea of what we can make out of something that was harmful, what can come from it. And it has to come from the individuals. If the culture or someone tries to force meaning or impose meaning upon someone who's suffered, it doesn't work. And I think we see that with our central character. If she doesn't find her own way, then no one could do that for her. And I think we see the consequences of our past catching up with us in ways where we're under resourced and think we have limited options and don't know what to do with our pain. Then our row gets more and more narrow and much more lonely.

So Spencer and I talked about that from, per your previous question, Aunt Joan always seemed to be sort of the heart in a way. She was the one that was still trying and still wanting to connect, and still hoping for more. There's this one moment in the film where she's so understated, and they're about to get out of the car. And Jenny says she wants to go and stay at his apartment. And Aunt Joan just says, "He was a cool kid." And I just feel like there was just so much in that moment of potential unrealized.

And that's something that I think has sort of set me on this path with the trauma and creativity work is I'm obsessed with this idea of human potential and what inhibits it and how to support people to get where they deserve to be going. I just feel like everyone deserves to go where they want to go, as long as it doesn't harm anyone else. And I lose sleep at night, proverbially, I'll say, I've got much better sleep now, but it really distresses me and upsets me and hurts. I get heartsick feeling that people, that they're suffering and they're not creating and expressing. And so Aunt Joan has the... Art Joan, that's funny. We had this whole backstory for her and I think she was a very creative soul and really wanted to have a second go herself, have a bit of a renaissance. And she's sort of hanging in there and hoping that the same thing will happen for Jenny. And she just goes down a different road.