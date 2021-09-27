Time Now Trailer: Thriller Gives Diane Lane's Daughter Eleanor Lambert Her Big Debut [Exclusive]

Following its premiere at the Austin Film Festival, "Time Now" is set to debut in theaters and on VOD this October 21, 2021. It co-stars Claudia Black, Xxavier Polk, Paige Kendrick, Sebastian Beacon, Jeannine Thompson, Peter Knox, Aaron Matthew Atkisson, Asher Atkisson, Dominique Alexander, Ashley Sheri and R&B star Dwele, who also provides music for the film.

This has been a big year for Hollywood royalty getting their time at bat, with Michael Gandolfini walking in his dad's Soprano shoes in "The Many Saints of Newark," the recent trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" giving us our debut look at Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn directing his own daughter Dylan Penn (also the daughter of Robin Wright) in "Flag Day," and even Dark Star Pictures' release of the horror film "Honeydew" starring Sawyer Spielberg. Yeah, the son of that Spielberg and that Capshaw.

It might be easy to chalk this trend up to nepotism or stunt casting, but it would be insane to discount all the legacy acting families throughout Hollywood history, including the Barrymores (Lionel, Ethel, John, Drew), the Howards (Rance, Ron, Clint, Bryce), the Fondas (Henry, Peter, Jane, Bridget), the Bridges (Lloyd, Jeff, Beau), etc. We're not even going to get into the myriad Coppolas out there, of which Diane Lane has worked with several. Sometimes good acting is just in the blood, there's no getting around it. Here's hoping that Eleanor Lambert can bring the same chops her parents had ... even when one of them was chopping heads in "Highlander" movies.

Here's the official synopsis for "Time Now."

Several years after a falling out with her family in Detroit, a young woman returns to the city she grew up in to mourn the sudden death of her twin brother. Upon meeting her brother's eclectic group of friends, stepping into the scene he belonged to, and navigating the urban playground that is Detroit, she soon discovers that his death is not what it seems.