A Beloved Philip K. Dick TV Series Has Found A New Streaming Home On Netflix

When Sinclair Lewis' novel "It Can't Happen Here" was published in 1935, American readers largely viewed it as a cautionary tale inspired by the ruthless rise of left-wing Louisiana politician Huey Long, especially since he was assassinated one month prior to the book's release. The U.S. Senator was a populist who believed in wealth redistribution via an aggressive wealth tax, which sounds great until you realize he engaged in flagrant corruption himself to further his agenda and line his own pockets.

Long was certainly on Lewis' mind when he wrote the tale of Senator Buzz Windrip defeating Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1936 presidential election, enacting a corporatist regime and consigning dissidents, minorities, and women to concentration camps. It's a fascist nightmare that presciently anticipated the authoritarian rule of Adolf Hitler in Germany (and inspired the sci-fi TV classic "V")!

While the Allied powers defeated Hitler and the Axis powers, writers of all stripes have remained on guard for a resurgence of fascism, particularly in countries beset with economic hardship (where aspiring dictators/monsters feign populism as a means of implementing their despotic desires). Post Lewis, many notable projects have confronted the threat of fascism (director Paul Verhoeven's "Starship Troopers" being a prime example), but few have envisioned a more believably terrifying scenario than Philip K. Dick with "The Man in the High Castle."

Dick's 1962 novel lays out an alternate history where the Axis powers defeated the Allies by nuking Washington D.C. Both Germany and Japan occupy the United States, with Germany claiming everything east of the Rocky Mountains and Japan taking everything to the west. Understanding the book's potential and increasing relevance, producer Ridley Scott and creator Frank Spotnitz delivered a critically acclaimed four-season adaptation for Prime Video. It's now streaming on Netflix, and it's more chilling than ever.