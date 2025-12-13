You're Not A Sci-Fi Fan If You Haven't Seen This Classic '80s Miniseries

Kenneth Johnson began his career as a TV director, helming episodes of popular cop shows like "Adam-12" and "Griff" in the mid-1970s. He hit the big time in 1976 when he created "The Bionic Woman," a spinoff of "The Six Million Dollar Man," a series he wrote and produced. Johnson also developed the hit TV series "The Incredible Hulk," making him sci-fi royalty. Later on, in the 1990s, Johnson would also have a part in developing "Alien Nation" for TV.

In 1983, though, Johnson produced what might be his crowning achievement. Inspired by Sinclair Lewis' notorious 1935 antifascist novel "It Can't Happen Here," Johnson decided to make an antifascist sci-fi series wherein seemingly friendly aliens land on Earth and set themselves up — slowly and insidiously — as fascist dictators. The miniseries was called "V," and it became a milestone in sci-fi TV history.

The story of "V" is gripping and terse. A species of aliens lands on Earth in massive, flat, flying saucers, and emerges looking just like humans. They have to wear outside sunglasses, as their sun is dimmer than ours, and they need special voice boxes to speak, giving their voices an eerie, mechanical sound. But otherwise, the aliens — called Visitors — seem helpful and peaceful. They claim to need certain minerals and chemicals, only available on Earth, to help their own ailing homeworld. Earth can do without the minerals, and Humanity will receive advanced alien technology in return. It sounds like a win-win.

No points for guessing that the Visitors are up to something terrible. Marc Singer plays the lead character in "V," and he finds that the Visitors require more than minerals. They need food. And guess what food is plentiful on Earth? Yup. Human meat.