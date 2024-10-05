The Only Actors Still Alive From The Bionic Woman

As the bionic woman of the show's title, actor Lindsay Wagner broke new ground with the series, winning an Emmy for her role as the ultra-powered Jaime Sommers despite the award body's historical aversion to recognizing sci-fi and fantasy shows. Wagner appeared in all three seasons of the series, but her burgeoning career was almost cut short when, according to an interview she once did with Celebrity Drop, she nearly boarded American Airlines Flight 191, which crashed and killed everyone on board in 1979. At the last minute, Wagner didn't get on the plane.

The actor continued to appear as the Bionic Woman in spinoff films, and worked fairly steadily on film and TV in the decades to follow. In the '80s, she led the short-lived shows "Scruples," "Jessie," and "A Peaceable Kingdom," and she more recently appeared in recurring roles on "Warehouse 13" and "Grey's Anatomy." (She played Alex Karev's mom in the latter.) Her most notable film credits include a major role in the 1981 actioner "Nighthawks" and a part in the Denzel Washington-led flick "Ricochet." More recently, she's appeared in Christmas films like "Christmas at the Ranch" and "Mingle All The Way," and according to her IMDb biography, Wagner acted in several TV movies about tough topics like child abuse and capital punishment. She also did voice acting for the acclaimed video game "Death Stranding."

Wagner has also worked in other industries, authoring books, teaching at San Bernardino Valley College (per The SB Sun), and working as an activist. According to IMDb, she serves as the honorary chair of the Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect and at one point even co-facilitated a local counseling group for convicted domestic violence offenders. (Wagner once told Smashing Interviews she survived domestic violence earlier in life) The actor has also spoken openly about her interest in alternative medicine, giving statements that have ranged from quirky (she told Celeb Drop she healed her stomach ulcers via visualization and meditation) to, in one case, horrifying. In 2016, she told ABC7 News that a concoction containing elements of bleach –- one the FDA has deemed poisonous –- cured her full-body hives.