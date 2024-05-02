The Fall Guy's Credits Scene Is A Loving Tribute To The Original TV Series

This article contains major spoilers for "The Fall Guy."

This weekend, "The Fall Guy" kicks off blockbuster summer with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starring in an endlessly entertaining blend of incredible action, charming romance, and Hollywood satire that makes for a spectacular time at the movies. The film follows Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) as he gets recruited to track down A-list star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the actor Colt used to double for before a freak accident took him out of the stunt game. If Ryder can't be found, it could end up derailing the blockbuster movie "Metalstorm" being directed by his estranged ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt). Explosions, intrigue, car chases, fights with fists and bullets, and much more ensue while trying to solve the mystery and save the movie.

But did you know "The Fall Guy" is actually based on a classic TV show from the 1980s?

ABC

Premiering in November 1981 on ABC, Lee Majors of "Six Million Dollar Man" fame starred in "The Fall Guy," an action TV series that also followed a Hollywood stuntman named Colt Seavers. However, instead of Colt unknowingly getting caught up in a web of danger and mystery, the character played by Majors actively uses the skills he's learned in the world of movie stunt work to assist him as a bounty hunter tracking down various fugitives and bad guys.

While the framework of having the main character be a stuntman is pretty much the only major aspect of "The Fall Guy" lifted from the original series, there is a wonderful tribute to the TV show when the movie's mid-credits scene rolls around.