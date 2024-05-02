The Fall Guy's Credits Scene Is A Loving Tribute To The Original TV Series
This article contains major spoilers for "The Fall Guy."
This weekend, "The Fall Guy" kicks off blockbuster summer with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starring in an endlessly entertaining blend of incredible action, charming romance, and Hollywood satire that makes for a spectacular time at the movies. The film follows Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) as he gets recruited to track down A-list star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the actor Colt used to double for before a freak accident took him out of the stunt game. If Ryder can't be found, it could end up derailing the blockbuster movie "Metalstorm" being directed by his estranged ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt). Explosions, intrigue, car chases, fights with fists and bullets, and much more ensue while trying to solve the mystery and save the movie.
But did you know "The Fall Guy" is actually based on a classic TV show from the 1980s?
Premiering in November 1981 on ABC, Lee Majors of "Six Million Dollar Man" fame starred in "The Fall Guy," an action TV series that also followed a Hollywood stuntman named Colt Seavers. However, instead of Colt unknowingly getting caught up in a web of danger and mystery, the character played by Majors actively uses the skills he's learned in the world of movie stunt work to assist him as a bounty hunter tracking down various fugitives and bad guys.
While the framework of having the main character be a stuntman is pretty much the only major aspect of "The Fall Guy" lifted from the original series, there is a wonderful tribute to the TV show when the movie's mid-credits scene rolls around.
The Fall Guy mid-credits scene tribute
Once "The Fall Guy" is over, the credits feature a stunt reel that shows off all the hard work that the film's stunt performers pulled off for the blockbuster action flick, including one stunt that broke a Hollywood record. That in itself is great to watch as the credits roll by, but once highlighting the stunts is done, there's a full mid-credits scene with a nod to the original TV series.
At the end of the movie, Tom Ryder has confessed to accidentally killing one of the film's stuntmen during a wild party, as well as working with producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) in trying to frame Colt Seavers for their death. But the movie ends before Tom and Gail are apprehended by police, choosing instead to focus on the happy ending for Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, as well as a trailer for "Metalstorm" with Jason Momoa in place of Tom Ryder. But what happened to Tom and Gail?
The mid-credits scene, which begins with a "Previously on The Fall Guy" script page bumper, shows a squad of law enforcement showing up to arrest Tom and Gail. Leading the charge is none other than Lee Majors, and he's even accompanied by Heather Thomas, who also starred in "The Fall Guy" as Jody Banks, a fellow stunt performer who occasionally joined Colt Seavers on his bounty hunting jobs.
While Gail tries to bribe the officers by promising to turn them into movie stars, Tom tries to use his cell phone to call someone for help. But as he struggles to find a signal, he wanders into a pyrotechnics area where phones are prohibited, so their signal doesn't accidentally set off the explosives. But Tom doesn't see the warning sign, and he's blown to smithereens. It's a funny gag that also pays respect to the movie's roots.
Was this scene once the end of the movie?
Honestly, this actually feels like it was intended to be in the movie, setting up the faux trailer for "Metalstorm," because the final moment shows Tom's assistant, played by Stephanie Hsu, grabbing her phone and asking to speak with Jason Momoa's agent. Perhaps the movie originally ended with this scene, but too many audiences didn't recognize the cameos, thus taking the wind out of the movie's conclusion.
Frankly, I think it was a much better choice to save this moment for the mid-credits scene. Otherwise, it might have stirred confusion for crowds just before throwing them into the "Metalstorm" trailer, and you don't want audiences leaving the movie feeling confused. By putting it in the credits, audiences have already felt the satisfaction of the movie's ending, and if they don't entirely understand the film's cameos, they can just look it up online. Maybe you're even one of those people who found this article after being confused. If that's you, don't feel bad. The 1980s are only getting further away. It's literally been over 40 years since "The Fall Guy" was on TV, and you can't be expected to know every show that was on TV, even back when there were significantly fewer channels to worry about.
"The Fall Guy" is playing in theaters everywhere now.