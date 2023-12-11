The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Six Million Dollar Man

When we talk about classic TV shows from the '70s, it's hard not to mention "The Six Million Dollar Man." Airing for five seasons on ABC, the show focuses on astronaut Steve Austin who is gravely injured in a spaceship crash. He then undergoes a government surgery that replaces his body parts with machine parts, making him part man, part cyborg. With the new powers afforded him by these upgrades, Steve goes to work for the Office of Scientific Information, battling evil forces.

The show ran for 99 episodes and inspired six TV movies. Mark Wahlberg has even been attached to star in a big-screen adaptation of the show for years now, with the project stalling out at various points. But Lee Majors was the man responsible for originally bringing the character to life. 50 years removed from the show's premiere on network television, Majors and several other of the show's stars are still here to carry on the legacy. Here are all of the major actors still alive from "The Six Million Dollar Man."