The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Six Million Dollar Man
When we talk about classic TV shows from the '70s, it's hard not to mention "The Six Million Dollar Man." Airing for five seasons on ABC, the show focuses on astronaut Steve Austin who is gravely injured in a spaceship crash. He then undergoes a government surgery that replaces his body parts with machine parts, making him part man, part cyborg. With the new powers afforded him by these upgrades, Steve goes to work for the Office of Scientific Information, battling evil forces.
The show ran for 99 episodes and inspired six TV movies. Mark Wahlberg has even been attached to star in a big-screen adaptation of the show for years now, with the project stalling out at various points. But Lee Majors was the man responsible for originally bringing the character to life. 50 years removed from the show's premiere on network television, Majors and several other of the show's stars are still here to carry on the legacy. Here are all of the major actors still alive from "The Six Million Dollar Man."
Lee Majors (Steve Austin)
There is no "Six Million Dollar Man" without Lee Majors. The actor set the tone for the show as the series lead, Col. Steve Austin. But this is just one of Majors' many, many acting credits over the years. He also led "The Fall Guy" for more than 100 episodes, as well as his work on the Western "The Big Valley." Again, another run on TV for more than 100 episodes. That's rare air for any actor. Outside of his work on the big screen, Majors has also starred in quite a few movies including several classics like "Scrooged."
Majors, now 84 years old, has continued to work steadily even into his later years. He played the father of Ash Williams, Brock Williams, in "Ash vs. Evil Dead," cementing his place in horror history. Majors is also expected to appear in "The Fall Guy" movie hitting theaters in 2024, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Outside of acting, Majors has taken a major interest in sports as part owner of the LA Express of the United States Football League (USFL).
Alan Oppenheimer (Dr. Rudy Wells)
While he didn't appear in all that many episodes relative to the 99 that were produced, Alan Oppenheimer's Dr. Rudy Wells was undoubtedly a key character in "The Six Million Dollar Man." Several actors ultimately played the role of Wells over the years, but Oppenheimer did so in seven episodes. Martin E. Brooks did the lion's share of the work in that department, playing the role from season 3 on. In any event, Oppenheimer is still with us to carry on the legacy at the age of 93.
Oppenheimer has had a remarkably prolific career dating back to the '60s with bit-parts on shows like "The Defenders" and "The Felony Squad." To date, the actor has amassed well over 300 credits. He has done a great deal of voice work over the years, including characters on the '80s "He-Man" animated series and "The Smurfs." He has also appeared in several different incarnations of "Star Trek" over the years in various roles. In 1991, he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work as Eugene Kinsella in "Murphy Brown." He most recently voiced King Grayskull in Netflix's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe."
Lindsay Wagner (Jaime Sommers)
Even though Lindsay Wagner only appeared as Jaime Sommers in eight episodes of "The Six Million Dollar Man," she is one of the most important characters outside of Steve Austin because she got to star in her very own spin-off series. Wagner would go on to lead the cast of "The Bionic Woman," which lasted for 58 episodes across three seasons. Wagner would also reunite with Majors in a series of made-for-TV movies in the '80s and '90s, culminating with 1994's "Bionic Ever After?" Wagner earned an Emmy in 1977 for her work on "The Bionic Woman."
Wagner has continued to work in Hollywood over the years, appearing on shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Warehouse 13." She has also appeared in several holiday films, including 2021's "Christmas at the Ranch." Wagner has also worked as a spokesperson for companies like Ford, as well as doing workshops for self-help therapy. In 2019, the San Diego International Film Festival awarded her with the Humanitarian Award.