He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" has finally released a new trailer for the third season of the series. If you recall, there was a major traitor revealed at the end of the second season, which was heartbreaking for Prince Adam/He-Man on a very personal level. (There are spoilers ahead, so be warned.)

Krass was revealed to be a traitor after what was a misunderstanding. Adam's foster sister overheard the prince say that she shouldn't be the Royal Emissary to the Wild Lands, but didn't hear the rest of it; that he thought she should be a part of the royal family alongside him. Krass was manipulated and gaslit by Skeletor, and turned into Rampage. With the Hiss Army of snakes ready to destroy everything, the beginning of the third season has a lot in store.

Keep in mind that this is a different series than Netflix's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" from Kevin Smith, which is getting a second part entitled "Masters of the Universe: Revolution."