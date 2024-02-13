Why We'll Probably Never See Mark Wahlberg's Six Million Dollar Man Reboot

This is going to stun anyone who grew up on 21st century superhero cinema (which kicked off in 2000 with Bryan Singer's "X-Men" and only now seems to be on the wane), but what if I told you that in the 1970s, there were television series dedicated to the Hulk, Wonder Woman, and Spider-Man, and they weren't the main small-screen pop cultural obsessions for sci-fi/fantasy fans? Not even close.

This is because every kid in America was crazy about "The Six Million Dollar Man."

Based on the novel "Cyborg" by Martin Caidin, "The Six Million Dollar Man" starred Lee Majors as astronaut Steve Austin, who's saved from certain death after the crash of an experimental aircraft when he is transformed into an experimental superhuman being via bionic implants. As the show's opening credits reminded us every week, these scientists made Majors "bigger, stronger, faster." He was as powerful as a bulldozer, fast as a sports car and possessed a bionic eye that granted him superior vision.

I was very little when the series originally ran on ABC, but thanks to my older brother I knew there was something different about "The Six Million Dollar Man." The special effects come off as awfully corny today, but the slow-motion imagery and that nah-nah-nah-nah-nah sound that accompanied Austin's remarkable physical feats was the coolest thing in the world back then. Throughout its five seasons, there wasn't a badder dude on network television than Steve Austin.

Considering that just about every other '70s television institution — e.g. "Charlie's Angels," "The Brady Bunch" and "Starsky and Hutch" — has spawned at least one big-screen revival, you're probably wondering why we've yet to see "The Six Million Dollar Man" movie.

According to some in Hollywood, it's Mark Wahlberg's fault.