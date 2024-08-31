The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The Incredible Hulk TV Series

Given that the character is known for his wild rages and tendency to yell the phrase "Hulk smash!," it's curious that Kenneth Johnson's 1970s TV series "The Incredible Hulk" should be as melancholy as it is. Series protagonist David Banner (Bill Bixby) is depicted as a lonely, tragic figure, hating the fact that he, when enraged, turns into a green monster (played by superstar bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno). Indeed, in the TV show — unlike the original Marvel comic books — Dr. Banner first started experimenting with strength-giving radiation after he witnessed his wife die in a car crash. He had heard the stories of certain people summoning great strength in emergencies, and wanted to give himself that strength permanently, using it to fight off the trauma and sadness he always carried around.

Then, once he managed to accidentally give himself Hulk strength, it immediately divided Dr. Banner from the rest of society. For the rest of "The Incredible Hulk," Dr. Banner had to drift aimlessly across the U.S., hiding from authorities and keeping his Hulk powers secret. The only person in his life he might recognize was the reporter on his trail, a man named Jack McGee (Jack Colvin). Banner doesn't often interact with Mark Roberts (Walter Brooke), Jack's boss, on the series.

The Hulk, as mentioned, was embodied by Lou Ferrigno, but notable B-movie veterans Ted Cassidy and Charles Napier played the growling voice of the creature. Cassidy provided the Hulk's voice for the show's first season, but when he died in 1979, Napier took over. Neither voice actor was credited for their work on the series.

Sadly, of the above cast members, only one is still with us.