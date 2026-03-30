15 Best TV Shows Of The 2000s, Ranked

The 2000s were the riskiest and arguably most important decade for television as a narrative art form. Evolutions in style, distribution, and cultural appetite at large proved the medium was an artistic gold mine for those brave enough to strike — and after careful consideration, we've determined which shows emerged with the greatest wealth of quality, cultural and artistic impact, and legacy.

There are some exclusions hardcore TV fans will rightfully take note of. "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men," and "Game of Thrones" aired too late in the decade for us to consider them truly 2000s series. Similarly, shows that found most of their popularity and/or aired the majority of their episodes outside the decade like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" were excluded — with one exception. Finally, certain shows that indeed shaped the decade — like, for example, "Dexter" — were nonetheless excluded based on the overall quality of the series.

The shows below aren't just definitive, enduring, and popular. These shows shaped the future of television as we now watch it, making them the best TV shows of the 2000s.