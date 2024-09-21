What Happened To The Cast Of Lost?
This article contains discussions of addiction, assault, and mental health.
When the pilot of "Lost" aired on ABC in September of 2004, it became an instant hit for the network and catapulted its sprawling cast to stardom in the process. Created by J.J. Abrams alongside Jeffrey Lieber and Damon Lindelof — the last of whom would eventually become a co-showrunner with Carlton Cuse — "Lost" begins in the immediate aftermath of a massive plane crash on a deserted island, but things quickly get very, very complicated. When Oceanic flight 815 crashes on that island while traveling from Sydney to Los Angeles, the audience is introduced to the survivors ... and throughout the first season, they all get a closer look through flashbacks set before they ever boarded the doomed flight. (Also, the island is weird; there's a really old distress signal broadcasting an upsetting message and there's a polar bear wandering around. Those things turn out to be the tip of the weird iceberg, though.)
I should say this up-front: the cast of "Lost" is huge, so not every single important character will get a spotlight here. (Apologies to early favorites like Maggie Grace's Shannon Rutherford, Ian Somerhalder's Boone Carlyle, and Harold Perrineau's Michael Dawson, as well as later additions like Elizabeth Michell as Juliet Burke.) As far as the core cast is concerned, where did they end up, and what did they do after "Lost" ended?
Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox)
The very first character we meet on "Lost" is Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) — and it could be argued that he's the main protagonist of the series (he also closes out the entire show during the finale). Jack's presence on the beach is pretty vital considering that he's an accomplished spinal surgeon, so in the immediate aftermath of the crash, he provides much-needed medical assistance; as the survivors coalesce into a group, they end up looking to Jack for guidance as a leader. He often butts heads with some of the group's more impetuous members (like Josh Holloway's Sawyer — more on him momentarily), but keeps a pretty cool head in an emergency. As we learn more about him, we learn that Jack's difficult relationship with his father has more or less defined him, a fact made all the more complicated by the fact that he was only on Oceanic flight 815 to transport his late dad's body home from Australia.
Fox was already known for "Party of Five" before he appeared on "Lost," and in the years that followed, he did briefly "retire" from acting ... but also appeared in movies like "World War Z" and "Bone Tomahawk." In 2022, he led the Peacock series "Last Night," and one year later, he appeared in six episodes of the Australian series "C*A*U*G*H*T." Shortly after "Lost" ended in 2010, Fox also ran into some legal troubles; he was accused of physical assault and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly)
Kate Austen contains multitudes, to put it lightly. When she first meets Jack on the beach after the crash, she gives off "damsel in distress" vibes as she helps Jack stitch up one of his wounds; eventually, we learn that she's the mysterious fugitive who was accompanied by an air marshal on the plane. As it turns out, Kate once murdered a man she believed was her stepfather — he was actually her biological father, and this revelation drove Kate to kill him — because he abused her mother and has been on the run ever since. As such, she was in custody and set to face trial in the United States before the flight crashed.
After "Lost," Lilly joined not one but two huge cinematic franchises, beginning with her role as Tauriel in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and its sequel "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (which came out in 2013 and 2014). One year later, she became a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne in the first standalone "Ant-Man" movie, and she went on to reprise the role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." In 2024, Lilly said she's taking a hiatus from acting.
James Sawyer Ford (Josh Holloway)
Before it's revealed that Kate is the fugitive on Oceanic flight 815, everybody assumes that it's probably James "Sawyer" Ford, the sardonic, conniving bad boy played by Josh Holloway. Sawyer spends most of his early time on camera snarling at anyone who bothers him and looking out for just one survivor of the crash — himself — but throughout the series, characters like Jack and Kate are able to crack his tough exterior. (We also learn, via flashback, that Sawyer has not had an easy life, to put it lightly.) As the series continues, he ends up becoming much more of a hero than a villain, and after an on-again, off-again dalliance with Kate, he finds true love with Juliet Burke.
So, what did Holloway do after "Lost" aired its series finale in 2010? One year later, he appeared in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," but you probably know him better from a handful of his television roles. Holloway played lead roles on both "Intelligence" (which premiered in 2014 and lasted for just one season) and the drama "Colony," where he reunited with his "Lost" showrunner Carlton Cuse. In 2020, Holloway joined the cast of "Yellowstone" for a recurring role as rancher Roarke Morris.
Hugo Hurley Reyes (Jorge Garcia)
To call Hugo "Hurley" Reyes (Jorge Garcia) unlucky is a severe understatement. The wildest thing we learn about Hurley is that before he even booked a ticket on Oceanic flight 815, he won an enormous lottery jackpot — $114 million, to be precise — by choosing the numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42 for his ticket, and that massive windfall only brought utter misfortune to Hurley's life. No, really. One example: his grandfather dies of a heart attack and then, during the funeral, the priest performing the service is struck by lightning. Hurley got these specific numbers from a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility where he sought treatment for severe depression, so after getting hit by a series of unfortunate events after his win, he starts thinking he's cursed ... and he keeps believing that while he's stuck on the island with the other survivors.
In the years since "Lost" ended, Reyes has shown up supporting roles in movies like "The Wedding Ringer," Adam Sandler's "The Ridiculous 6," the Netflix comedy "The Wrong Missy," and the 2022 reboot of "The Munsters." You also might recall his memorable guest spot on "How I Met Your Mother," where he plays Steve, another unlucky guy who earns the nickname "The Blitz." He also appeared on "Once Upon a Time" and "MacGyver," in addition to popping up as a contestant on "The Masked Singer" and on the Max original "Bookie."
Sayid Jarrah (Naveen Andrews)
Sayid Jarrah — played by Naveen Andrews — happens to be a talented mechanical engineer, so the other survivors of Oceanic flight 815 are definitely lucky that he ends up stranded with them. A former member of the Special Republican Guard in Iraq who ends up inking a deal with the CIA to act as a double agent on an assignment in Sydney, Sayid quickly repairs the plane's transceiver and tries to send out a distress signal ... which means he's also one of the first characters to discover that there's already a distress signal (in French) broadcasting from the island (and it's been playing for years). Sayid, like pretty much everybody else on "Lost," has a troubled past — he tortured a fair amount of people during his time as a soldier — but he's ultimately a deeply kind person who wants to protect the other survivors from whatever dangers lurk on the island.
Andrews earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for playing Sayid, and in 2010 — the same year "Lost" ended — he showed up in a major guest role on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as undercover detective Ash Ramsey. After that, Andrews played Jafar on "Once Upon a Time," appeared on "Sense8" and "Instinct," and perhaps most notably, portrayed real life Theranos president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani on the Hulu original series "The Dropout" alongside Amanda Seyfried (who played the company's founder Elizabeth Holmes).
John Locke (Terry O'Quinn)
Out of all the survivors, John Locke — played by Terry O'Quinn, who previously worked with J.J. Abrams on "Alias" — is probably the only one who's happy that the plane crashed. Why? Before the flight, he was in a wheelchair due to injuries from when he broke his back ... and after the crash, he discovers that he can walk again without any problems whatsoever. This discovery prompts a sort of spiritual reawakening in Locke — usually referred to by his last name — and he clashes a lot with Jack, a man of science; Locke also seems to revere the island and becomes obsessed with discovering all of its secrets. (This takes him on a pretty wild journey, to the point where he eventually gets possessed by a malevolent spirit known only as "the Man in Black," a character Quinn also gets to play on the show.)
Quinn was already a seriously established actor before "Lost," and after, he kept working steadily. From 2011 to 2018, he played the recurring character Commander Joe White on the "Hawaii 5-0" reboot — which stars his "Lost" cohort Daniel Dae Kim — and also worked on short-lived shows like "666 Park Avenue" and "Secrets and Lies." In 2022, Quinn played a pivotal role in the miniseries "Pieces of Her," and in 2024, he joined a spinoff of "The Walking Dead," subtitled "The Ones Who Live," alongside the franchise's original stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.
Sun-Hwa Kwon & Jin-Soo Kwon (Yunjin Jim & Daniel Dae Kim)
Married couple Sun-Hwa Kwon and Jin-Soo Kwon (played by Yunjin Kim and Daniel Dae Kim) are sort of a mystery when they first meet the other survivors of Oceanic flight 815 for one specific reason: neither of them speaks English, apparently. The couple, who hail from Seoul in South Korea, stick together no matter what based on Jin's initial marching orders — he tells his wife that she has to stick by his side and the two of them should simply avoid everybody else. There's a lot more to Sun than meets the eye, though. Eventually, she reveals to Kate that she speaks English; when Jin discovers that she secretly learned the language, he's furious (especially because he does not speak it). As the series continues, Sun and Jin's relationship, which was fully fractured when they boarded the doomed flight, mends, and they fall back in love ... only to meet a tragic end together as the show comes to a close.
On the small screen, Kim has appeared in "Mistresses," the Netflix original "XO, Kitty" — part of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" franchise — and a single episode of the ABC drama "Station 19," but when it comes to film, Kim typically sticks to South Korean films like "The Neighbors" and "Confession." As for Dae Kim, he led the cast of "Hawaii 5-0" and also regularly appeared on shows like "The Good Doctor" and "New Amsterdam." In 2024, Dae Kim played Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Claire Littleton & Charlie Pace (Emilie de Ravin and Dominic Monaghan)
As the survivors look around the wreckage of Oceanic flight 815, a bunch of people immediately notice something alarming: one of the passengers, Claire Littleton (Emilie de Ravin), is very pregnant. After panicking when she doesn't feel her baby move after the crash, Claire gets help from Jack and quickly forms a bond with Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan), a rock star struggling with a heroin addiction who, unbeknownst to his fellow survivors, is about to go into withdrawal. Throughout their time on the island, Charlie and Claire form a romantic bond — and Charlie becomes very protective of Claire's son Aaron — but after Claire experiences amnesia when she's kidnapped by "the Others" on the island, it drives a wedge between them. Claire disappears during the show's fourth season but returns for season 6; as for Charlie, he sacrifices himself in one of the show's most memorable moments in season 3.
De Ravin starred alongside Robert Pattinson in the 2010 romantic drama "Remember Me" the same year that "Lost" ended, and from 2012 to 2018, she played the role of Belle on "Once Upon a Time" (a series that clearly attracted a lot of "Lost" veterans). As for Monaghan, who's likely best known for his role as Merry the hobbit in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, he starred in his own nature show "Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan," lent his voice to "The Legend of Vox Machina," and appeared alongside his "Lord of the Rings" bestie Billy Boyd in a Canadian production of Tom Stoppard's play "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead."
Desmond Hume & Ben Linus (Henry Ian Cusick & Michael Emerson)
Neither Desmond Hume nor Benjamin Linus — played by Henry Ian Cusick and Michael Emerson, respectively — are original cast members on "Lost," but both of them become such an essential part of the series that it's actually hard to imagine it without these two. Desmond is first introduced as a recurring character in season 2 when the main group of survivors discover that he's living in a weird hatch on the island and has to enter a series of numbers every 108 minutes (or so he thinks). As for Ben, he's much more insidious; though he first tells the survivors his name is Henry Gale and that he crashed on the island in a hot-air balloon, this is definitely not true. In reality, he's the leader of the Others, who make a habit of kidnapping the survivors.
Cusick went on to play a main role on the ABC drama "Scandal" as fixer Stephen Finch, but he left the show after one season. He also appeared on season 5 of "24" and in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and has additionally popped up on shows like "Fringe," "Hawaii: 5-0," and "The Mentalist," on top of starring in "The 100," "The Passage," "MacGyver," and "Big Sky." As for Emerson, he went on to star on the CBS procedural "Person of Interest" and, more recently, "Evil."
"Lost" is streaming on Netflix and Hulu now.
