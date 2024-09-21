What Happened To The Cast Of Lost?

This article contains discussions of addiction, assault, and mental health.

When the pilot of "Lost" aired on ABC in September of 2004, it became an instant hit for the network and catapulted its sprawling cast to stardom in the process. Created by J.J. Abrams alongside Jeffrey Lieber and Damon Lindelof — the last of whom would eventually become a co-showrunner with Carlton Cuse — "Lost" begins in the immediate aftermath of a massive plane crash on a deserted island, but things quickly get very, very complicated. When Oceanic flight 815 crashes on that island while traveling from Sydney to Los Angeles, the audience is introduced to the survivors ... and throughout the first season, they all get a closer look through flashbacks set before they ever boarded the doomed flight. (Also, the island is weird; there's a really old distress signal broadcasting an upsetting message and there's a polar bear wandering around. Those things turn out to be the tip of the weird iceberg, though.)

I should say this up-front: the cast of "Lost" is huge, so not every single important character will get a spotlight here. (Apologies to early favorites like Maggie Grace's Shannon Rutherford, Ian Somerhalder's Boone Carlyle, and Harold Perrineau's Michael Dawson, as well as later additions like Elizabeth Michell as Juliet Burke.) As far as the core cast is concerned, where did they end up, and what did they do after "Lost" ended?