The Story Behind Sayid's Freakishly Long Fingernails In Lost Season 1

"Lost" is currently streaming on Netflix, making one of the most important and influential shows of the Golden Age of TV widely available to a whole new generation. Now, a fresh audience can discover a time when shows could feature both serialized storytelling and deep worldbuilding while still having standalone episodes that make its world feel bigger.

Indeed, watching "Lost" in 2024 feels like stepping into a time machine, with the TV drama doing compelling mysteries that make you want to binge the entire series at once in a way most Netflix shows can only dream of, all without underestimating the power of a great ensemble of characters or the power of episodes working individually in addition to working as part of a whole. "Lost" may have time travel shenanigans, polar bears on a tropical island, a smoke monster — and many more mysteries — but arguably the biggest lingering mystery in the entire show involves Sayid (Naveen Andrews). Specifically, the mystery of Sayid's exceptionally long fingernails in season 1.

Speaking with Esquire in 2014, co-creator Damon Lindelof laughed and simply said the long nails came about "because Naveen Andrews liked to play the guitar between set-ups at night in an effort to lull the cast into submission."

"He's an amazing guitar player," Lindelof continued. "I remember [co-creator] J.J. [Abrams] asking him about his nails when he came in to audition and Naveen was like, 'Oh, I'd be happy to clip them but you'll just take away from me the one meaningful artistic expression I have in my life other than acting.' Completely and totally deadpan in a way only Naveen can. But he did clip them at a certain point — or at least whittled them down. But they're aggressively long and disquieting."