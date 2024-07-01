One Of The Most Important Shows Of TV's Golden Age Is Now Streaming On Netflix

What do you think of when you think of "Lost"? That bizarre hatch in the middle of the jungle — and everyone's reaction to it — was precisely the kind of plot twists that cable, network, and now streaming television have been trying to recreate ever since the season 1 finale. Or maybe it's the smoke monster that plagued the survivors through countless episodes, a mystery that was finally resolved as an underwhelming afterthought, representing both the highs and lows of stringing viewers along perhaps a bit too long. For many, that controversial and confusing ending is what sticks out the most all these years later, forever existing as a cautionary tale warning against investing in stories that begin with no real ending in mind.

If you ask me, summarizing the phenomenon of "Lost" is less about recalling any specific moment or episode (although merely hearing the words "Not Penny's Boat" might as well be my sleeper agent activation phrase) and more about the utterly unique experience of following this particular series in real time, from beginning to end, during a pivotal moment in the medium's history. When the first season premiered in the fall of 2004, the idea that we were living through a "Golden Age" of television had been taking root in critical circles for years following game-changing works like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos." But what Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse created was something else altogether.

A mainstream sensation that hooked viewers right from its two-part pilot episode (perhaps J.J. Abrams' finest directing effort) and only grew in magnitude from there, "Lost" brought prestige-level character work to a storyline as melodramatic and irresistible as any daytime soap. Now, 20 years after its debut, there's a certain irony in this series finally coming to Netflix, of all streamers.