The Correct Order To Watch The Walking Dead Shows
Remember when "The Walking Dead" was the hot new show on cable? In 2010, the zombie apocalypse series debuted with an engrossing and ambitious supersized premiere. With its gritty, small-scale stories from the end of the world, the Frank Darabont-created series took the world by storm, and continued to hold TV fans in its grip for several high-rated seasons to come. Developed from a long-running comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore, the show was always destined for big things, but early fans never could've guessed just how big the franchise would ultimately get.
These days, the "Walking Dead" franchise doesn't always pull in headline-grabbing audience numbers, but it does offer a surprising breadth of stories from within the flagship show's universe. With seven shows and counting (not to mention webisodes), the "Walking Dead" property has multiplied itself faster than walkers in a city struck with Wildfire Virus back in the day. Not every "Walking Dead" series is great, nor are all of them hits, but the brand certainly earns points for its fairly unprecedented abundance. (Another major genre franchise, "Star Trek," took nearly 50 years to craft seven different shows.) If you do choose to undertake the time-consuming endeavor of watching every "Walking Dead" show from the beginning, it's worth noting that there are at least two respectable ways to do so.
The release order
The simplest way to watch the "Walking Dead" shows is in release order, beginning with the original AMC series starring Andrew Lincoln. "The Walking Dead" ran for 11 long seasons, and you'll have 177 episodes to burn through even if you only watch this show. The tricky part of watching in release order comes when you get to season 6. At that point, the first spinoff show, the west coast-set "Fear The Walking Dead," began airing. Characters from one show cross over to the other at some points in the later seasons of "The Walking Dead," so for the complete viewing experience, you may want to treat the shows as a sort of double feature from that point on. However, you won't be totally lost if you choose to watch all of the original series before jumping into "Fear The Walking Dead."
The next show set in the same apocalypse is "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," which follows a group of kids born into the apocalypse who don't know what life is like outside the walls of their sanctuary, the Nebraska State University campus. The show received some mixed reviews, as did the fourth "Walking Dead" series, the anthology "Tales of the Walking Dead." These series also gave way to a new generation of "Walking Dead" shows that appeared on the scene after the flagship series ended. The three latest shows in the saga focus on specific characters from the original series, spotlighting semi-reformed killer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and widow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," and long-lost couple Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
The first seasons of each of these series aired pretty much right after one another in the time after the first show ended, and there's still more to come, including a Carol-centric second season of Daryl's show. If you want to watch each "Walking Dead" show in the order in which they were originally released and experienced by fans, remember the order you're going for with this totally simple set of words: "Walking Dead," "Fear," "World Beyond," "Tales," "Dead City," "Daryl," and "Ones Who Live." I'm sure there's an easy-to-remember acronym somewhere in there.
Chronological order
Trying to watch the "Walking Dead" series in chronological order according to the world's timeline is much trickier, in part because the franchise loves to play with chronology and give audiences long-awaited flashback storylines in some of its best-ever episodes. If you're attempting to do this, it's worth noting that some shows –- including the first one –- feature storylines from all over the "Walking Dead" timeline, and reward viewers for watching them in release order even if it's not chronological. If you do choose to parse this at an episode level, your best guide is probably this extremely detailed timeline made by one dedicated Reddit user.
In general, the first seasons of "Fear The Walking Dead" take place early in the apocalypse timeline, with the brunt of season 1 showing the time period during which Rick is in a coma in the "Walking Dead" pilot. This makes that show a prequel of sorts, and the first to watch if you want a chronological experience of the franchise. Next up is "The Walking Dead," with "World Beyond" overlapping with its ninth season. "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" takes place five years after Rick leaves the flagship series, with the story really kicking into high gear around 2022. Meanwhile, "Daryl Dixon" seems to take place around the time that it aired (2023), while "Dead City" zooms way forward to 2029.
You may have noticed that "Tales From the Walking Dead" isn't included here. That's because the anthology show skips around the universe's timeline from episode to episode. You can always spoil the show by looking up the premise of each episode to figure out where they fall in the chronology, or you can just watch it after you've seen most if not all of "The Walking Dead"; it features appearances from characters who show up in season 9 of the flagship show. So chronology-wise, your best bet is to start with the first couple seasons of "Fear The Walking Dead," then watch "The Walking Dead," watching "Tales" and "World Beyond" near the end of that watch-through experience. Cap it all off with the first seasons of "The Ones Who Live," "Daryl Dixon," and "Dead City," in that order.
Optional: with webisodes
As if all of this isn't complicated enough, there were also webisode miniseries released alongside the first two shows in the franchise. Some of these are great and some aren't, but they, too, can be enjoyed in either chronological or release order. If you're going for the release order experience, it's worth noting that "Torn Apart" was released at the same time as season 2 of "The Walking Dead," while "Cold Storage" corresponded with season 3. "The Oath" complements season 4 of the show, while "Red Machete" ran for two years, alongside seasons 8 and 9 of the show.
Meanwhile, "Flight 462" appeared alongside season 1 of "Fear The Walking Dead," while "Passage" was paired with season 2. Season 5 featured the digital tie-in series "The Althea Tapes," while "Dead in the Water" aired during season 7. Like "Tales From The Walking Dead," these semi-standalone stories often take place during different times in the franchise's chronology. To watch them in chronological order, "Torn Apart" and "The Oath" should be watched before the first episode of "The Walking Dead" (although, really, this strategy undercuts some great moments in "Days Gone By," so I don't recommend it for first-time viewers), while "Cold Storage" takes place slightly later on. "Red Machine" is later still, and features references to events up through season 8 of "The Walking Dead." Meanwhile, "Flight 462" complements "Fear The Walking Dead" 1x03, while the other three web series for that show take place where you'd expect them to given their release order –- just before seasons 3, 4, and 6, respectively.
Got all that? If not, then it's probably best to scrap all your indecipherable notes on franchise chronology and watch these shows as the AMC overlords intended: in the order in which they came out.