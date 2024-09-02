The Correct Order To Watch The Walking Dead Shows

The simplest way to watch the "Walking Dead" shows is in release order, beginning with the original AMC series starring Andrew Lincoln. "The Walking Dead" ran for 11 long seasons, and you'll have 177 episodes to burn through even if you only watch this show. The tricky part of watching in release order comes when you get to season 6. At that point, the first spinoff show, the west coast-set "Fear The Walking Dead," began airing. Characters from one show cross over to the other at some points in the later seasons of "The Walking Dead," so for the complete viewing experience, you may want to treat the shows as a sort of double feature from that point on. However, you won't be totally lost if you choose to watch all of the original series before jumping into "Fear The Walking Dead."

The next show set in the same apocalypse is "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," which follows a group of kids born into the apocalypse who don't know what life is like outside the walls of their sanctuary, the Nebraska State University campus. The show received some mixed reviews, as did the fourth "Walking Dead" series, the anthology "Tales of the Walking Dead." These series also gave way to a new generation of "Walking Dead" shows that appeared on the scene after the flagship series ended. The three latest shows in the saga focus on specific characters from the original series, spotlighting semi-reformed killer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and widow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," and long-lost couple Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

The first seasons of each of these series aired pretty much right after one another in the time after the first show ended, and there's still more to come, including a Carol-centric second season of Daryl's show. If you want to watch each "Walking Dead" show in the order in which they were originally released and experienced by fans, remember the order you're going for with this totally simple set of words: "Walking Dead," "Fear," "World Beyond," "Tales," "Dead City," "Daryl," and "Ones Who Live." I'm sure there's an easy-to-remember acronym somewhere in there.