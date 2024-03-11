The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Tests A Time-Honored Relationship

This post contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

Bad news for Richonne shippers: Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are currently at odds with one another in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," to the point that their entire relationship is being put to the test. In episode 2, "Gone," we saw the lovers reunite after overcoming impossible odds, hugging and crying until their reunion was cut short by a CRM chopper. Rick repeatedly reminds Michonne not to show who she really is, as being branded as an "A" (a leader willing to die for their cause) is a fate worse than death. The two fabricate a story about accidentally running into each other, where Michonne saved Rick and is simply a "B" (an everyday survivor searching for safety).

Although this cover story is convincing, Michonne is not the kind of person to turn a blind eye to corruption, especially when it results in the death of innocents. After Rick affirms that he is not really with the CRM, Michonne does not appreciate how easily he is able to stomach their atrocities and pretend to be one of them, no matter where his true allegiances lie. Although Michonne is forced to construct a faux personality to cater to the CRM, her eyes remain cold and unsympathetic to their schemes, and perceptive members of the CRM quickly pick up on this glimmer of rebellion.

In episode 3, "Bye," Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) reminds Rick that the cost of running away with Michonne is a lifetime of death and destruction, as she will ensure that the CRM kills every last person they love. This warning sows doubt in Rick's mind about his escape plan, which leads to the conflict between him and Michonne.