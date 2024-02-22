Avatar: The Last Airbender's Biggest Change From The Original Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 3 and 4 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

With apologies to "Star Wars" fans, there are few sacred texts held up with such rapturous praise that can rival the protectiveness fans of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" harbor towards the animated show. Debuting almost two decades ago, the classic story of a mystical chosen one with the power of all four elements tasked with saving the world from a century-long war has taken on mythic proportions in the time since. And, not surprisingly, such acclaim has stacked the odds against any adaptation, whether it be M. Night Shyamalan's doomed feature film from 2010 or Netflix's attempt to bring the series back to life in live action.

The results have been mixed, as I laid out in my review for /Film, but that's really only scratching the surface. There are several factors behind the Netflix show's highs and lows alike, making it far more complicated than a simple case of the creative team (led by writer/executive producer Albert Kim) not adhering 100% to everything that came before. Changes to this adaptation were inevitable, particularly as a consequence of taking 20 total episodes from season 1 and boiling them down to their very essence in the space of eight episodes in the new series. And, what's more, at least some tweaks and readjustments actually play out better than they did before — from witnessing the fateful destruction of the airbenders and Aang's (Gordon Cormier) frozen exile to Sokka's (Ian Ousley) less cartoonish and bumbling personality (though he still has his fair share of silly moments) to the very different take on Ken Leung's Commander Zhao.

Yet one creative overhaul is sure to inspire debate: combining Jet's freedom fighters, the Omashu arc, and Teo/The Mechanist into one big jumble of missed opportunities.