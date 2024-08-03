Damon Lindelof's Favorite Lost Cliffhanger Was Inspired By A Bloody Horror Sequel

This post contains spoilers for "Lost" season 3 and "Saw II."

With "Lost" streaming on Netflix in time to mark its 20th anniversary, a new generation of viewers have the chance to watch perhaps the greatest episode in TV history: the show's season 3 finale, "Through the Looking Glass." It's a jam-packed two-part installment, although it starts off a little weird with its constant recurring flashbacks around Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox). The show had given us so many Jack-centric episodes by this point that it felt sort of anti-climactic to center the finale on him too. It also seemed strange that Jack apparently had a sad alcoholic phase we'd never been privy to before. Still, after nearly 60 episodes straight of pre-island flashbacks, most viewers were happy to go along with this, especially since the on-island storylines were so compelling.

In the final scene, we see Jack meeting up with Kate, someone he didn't know before the plane crash. And then he's talking about wanting to go back to the island. Surprise! These flashbacks are actually flashforwards; after three seasons of the show's characters trying to escape the island, it's suddenly revealed that they do get off the island somehow, but they'll end up regretting it.

This is widely considered one of the best moments in the series, even by the naysayers in the audience who claim that "Lost" went downhill after season 3. Showrunner Damon Lindelof agrees, describing the scene in a 2015 Buzzfeed interview as "undeniably great." Not only did the twist allow him to "break from the monotony of character flashbacks," but it let him take a cue from "Saw II," the gory horror sequel released in 2005.