Every Season Of 30 Rock, Ranked

Pound for pound, "30 Rock" is one of the funniest TV shows ever made, and that's not hyperbole. If you've watched the show, you know for a fact that it's packed so densely with jokes that you might find yourself constantly rewinding episodes because you were laughing so hard at something that you completely missed five subsequent sight gags and throwaway lines. The show was created by Tina Fey, who, at that point, was best known for writing and acting on "Saturday Night Live," and ultimately, she and her co-showrunner Robert Carlock were encouraged to take her experience on "SNL" and turn it into the show that became "30 Rock." So, just in case you haven't watched it — or it's been a while — what's the general deal with "30 Rock?"

Well, Fey stars as Liz Lemon, the head writer of a frankly terrible-looking sketch show called "The Girly Show," or "TGS" for short — one of the very best things about "30 Rock" is that not only is the show-within-a-show not ever really important, but it's clearly absolute crap — and most of the time, she's flanked by Jack Donaghy, a hardline Republican CEO played by Alec Baldwin. (It's reasonable to have very complicated feelings about this particular Baldwin, but you do have to hand it to him: his performance as Jack is genuinely incredible.) Alongside Tracy Morgan as the sketch show's star Tracy Jordan, Jane Krakowski as Tracy's gleefully narcissistic co-star Jenna Maroney, and Jack McBrayer as the possibly immortal page Kenneth Parcell, Fey shines in her first major television role — but with that said, not every single season of "30 Rock" is created equal.

Again, this is one of the funniest TV comedies of all time, so the bar set by the best episodes of "30 Rock" is just extraordinarily high. With that in mind, let's rank the show's seven seasons from "worst" (which is relative) to best. A quick note: I'm not including the 2020 "reunion special" conducted over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, because ideally, we won't have to think about that particular cultural trend again.