Why Aaron Sorkin Left The West Wing

In 2003, creator and showrunner Aaron Sorkin abruptly left his acclaimed and award-winning NBC political drama series "The West Wing" after overseeing it for four seasons. At the time, the show's ratings were comparatively low and there was talk of production and budget issues. Be that as it may, Sorkin still had a year left in his contract, and NBC would have welcomed him to continue, so the decision may have seemed surprising to some.

In a 2005 interview with Jay Rayner of The Guardian, Sorkin opened up on his departure from "The West Wing." One of the things he mentioned was a new contract, which changed his earnings — formerly tied to the show's success — into a flat rate:

"There was no longer a strong incentive to make it good, just efficiently, and I'm not the guy for that."

Another contributing factor Sorkin named was the major change in political status quo, especially in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks: