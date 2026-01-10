Where The Everybody Hates Chris Cast Members Are Now
If you ask us, everybody should love "Everybody Hates Chris." Rightfully regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, the series took the battle-tested comedic persona of Chris Rock (who co-created the series with Ali LeRoi) and weaponized it in a brand new arena by infusing a teen sitcom with his unmatched energy and sharp wit. It ran for four seasons on The CW from 2005 to 2009 (back when it was still UPN, for our older readers), during which time it was consistently snubbed at the Emmy Awards (though it was, admittedly, during the peak of both "30 Rock" and "The Office").
Despite the lack of gold, "Everybody Hates Chris" was still beloved by critics and audiences. Its impact can be felt across the sitcom landscape in insightful comedies like "Abbott Elementary" and coming-of-age stories like "Young Sheldon." Most of all, it launched the careers of several young and/or underrated actors, many of whom continue to thrive in the sitcom world while reprising their roles on the animated sequel series "Everybody Still Hates Chris."
Here's what the cast of "Everybody Hates Chris" has been up to since the show ended.
Jackée Harry (Vanessa)
Jackée Harry had already enjoyed an unusually prolific television career prior to being cast on "Everybody Hates Chris" as Vanessa (the beautician best friend of Tichina Arnold's Rochelle Rock). In addition to being the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "227," she had starred on "Another World," "The Royal Family," and "Sister, Sister."
After spending the first years post-"Everybody Hates Chris" appearing on various reality shows, Harry was cast as the sister-in-law of the U.S. president on the syndicated sitcom "The First Family." It ran from 2012 to 2015. She began to appear on numerous reality TV series while continuing to act, including "Beverly Hills Fabulous," "Tia and Tamera," "Braxton Family Values," "Celebrity Wife Swap," and the game show "Funny You Should Ask."
More recently, she guest-starred on the queer drama "Pose," voiced Jackée the Ripper on the revival of "Clone High," and joined the main cast of "Days of Our Lives" (pictured above). She has also reprised her role as Vanessa on "Everybody Still Hates Chris."
Antonio Fargas (Doc Harris)
A recognizable supporting player from many hit films and television shows in the '70s and '80s — including the ABC crime thriller series "Starsky and Hutch" and the comedy film "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka" – Antonio Fargas was introduced to a new generation of fans in "Everybody Hates Chris." He recurred across all four seasons of the series as Doc, a local grocery store owner who eventually becomes Chris' boss.
Fargas took it easy after "Everybody Hates Chris" wrapped up, guest-starring on a handful of popular TV shows across the following decades. This included "Numb3rs," the Fox procedural "Lie to Me," the Michael Strahan-led sitcom "Brothers," Don Cheadle's "House of Lies," and the Arrowverse superhero drama "Black Lightning" (pictured above). He also guest-starred on the first episode of "Everybody Still Hates Chris" as Doc.
Mike Estime (Risky)
Risky was one of the first roles of Mike Estime's acting career. Before recurring on "Everybody Hates Chris," he was on the little-known ABC series "Talk To Me," "The Bernie Mac Show," Jamie Foxx's "Laffapalooza," and in the Queen Latifah film "Last Holiday."
After the series ended, Estime had roles in several short films before guest-starring on the short-lived Yahoo! Screen sketch comedy series "Sketchy." He provided voice work for the blockbuster video game "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" and played supporting roles on both "Hand of God" (an Amazon Prime Video thriller that stars Ron Pearlman as a religiously emboldened judge) and "The Neighborhood" (a CBS sitcom anchored by Cedric the Entertainer).
In addition to reprising his role as Risky for "Everybody Still Hates Chris" and working as a stand-up comedian, Estime has most recently recurred on the Netflix sitcom "The Upshaws." The series is slated to air its final season in 2026.
Jeris Poindexter (Kill Moves)
Jeris Poindexter has enjoyed a peculiarly consistent career since playing his enigmatic "Everybody Hates Chris" character Kill Moves. His most prominent roles have included a wide range of unnamed old men on various TV shows, including Pop on the TNT series "Saving Grace," the old janitor on the ABC sitcom "The Middle," another unhoused man on Adam Conover's edutainment series "Adam Ruins Everything," and an elderly man on "Tacoma FD." Most notably, he recurred on the critically acclaimed 1st season of the anthology series "American Crime Story." In "The People v. O.J. Simpson," he played juror Watson Calhoun.
Poindexter's career mostly consisted of one-off guest-starring appearances on popular TV series. Notable credits include "Parks and Recreation," "Awake," and Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," as well as "New Girl," "The Mindy Project," "Grey's Anatomy," "Transparent," "This Is Us," and "The Chi." He most recently reprised his role as Kill Moves on an episode of "Everybody Still Hates Chris."
Ernest Lee Thomas (Mr. Omar)
In the '70s and '80s, long before he would assume his role as the Rocks' upstairs neighbor Mr. Omar, Ernest Thomas was best known for being the young lead of a family sitcom. He played Roger Thomas, the star character of "What's Happening!!" and its sequel "What's Happening Now!!" Thomas was surely aware of the poetic irony of his transition from unruly sitcom teen to stern curmudgeon, having already been one of the many child stars to lightly poke fun at their pasts in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star."
Aside from a small role in "Funny People," Thomas took a few years off from acting after "Everybody Hates Chris." He returned to the fold in 2012 to guest star on the "Are We There Yet?" TV series, as well as to play a supporting role in Rob Zombie's "The Lords of Salem." His most popular work has continued to be on TV, now through guest appearances on comedies like "Workaholics," "In the Cut," and "Veep." He is part of the recurring cast of "Everybody Still Hates Chris," reprising his role as Mr. Omar.
Kevontay Jackson (Jerome)
Kevontay Jackson had only recently entered the entertainment industry when he was cast as Jerome on "Everybody Hates Chris." He had previously played minor roles on "The Proud Family," "Boston Public," "That's So Raven," and "Over There." He worked on a few other series while shooting the sitcom as well, including "CSI: NY," the James Woods legal drama "Shark," and "The Shield."
The year after "Everybody Hates Chris" ended, Jackson appeared on an episode of "Mad Men" and voiced the "Tossed Salad Man" on an episode of "The Boondocks." He then went on to guest star on episodes of "Southland," "Hart of Dixie," "Animal Kingdom," "Lopez," the Netflix adaptation of "Dear White People," and "Bald." Jackson is back as Jerome on "Everybody Still Hates Chris," voicing the character in a majority of the 1st season's episodes.
Jacqueline Mazarella (Ms. Morello)
Jacqueline Mazarella acted relatively infrequently prior to landing one of the more memorable recurring roles on "Everybody Hates Chris." The uncomfortably helpful teacher Ms. Morello was only her third credited role after minor guest-starring appearances on "Criminal Minds" and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent."
Her next major television project after the series ended was the TBS adaptation of "Are We There Yet?" She played Jackie (the mother of Michael Hall D'Addario's Troy) in several episodes of the series across its three-season run. In 2014, she began writing, producing, and starring in the independent black comedy miniseries "The Oversharer," in which she played the title character (pictured above).
Over the past decade, Mazarella's other credits include "Fresh Off the Boat," "Grey's Anatomy," a therapist on "Jane the Virgin," and producer Trisha Marino on "The Morning Show." She plays Ms. Morello – now the principal of Chris' alma mater – on "Everybody Still Hates Chris."
Travis Flory (Joey Caruso)
Even before joining the cast of "Everybody Hates Chris" as Chris' longtime bully Joey Caruso, Travis Flory was a fairly recognizable young character actor. He had appeared in shows like "Zoey 101," "The Bernie Mac Show," and "Nip/Tuck," as well as the films "License to Wed" and "Step Brothers."
Once "Everybody Hates Chris" ended, however, Flory seemingly began to transition out of a career in acting. He worked less frequently, only guest starring on two other series ("Gary Unmarried" and "Melissa and Joey"). After playing a minor role in the 2015 movie "Little Boy," Flory stopped acting entirely, and has maintained a very private life ever since.
Joey Caruso was recast for "Everybody Still Hates Chris," with voice actor Mikey Kelley stepping into the role. Kelley is best known as the original voice behind Ratchet in the video game "Ratchet and Clank."
Vincent Martella (Greg Wuliger)
Vincent Martella joined the main cast of "Everybody Hates Chris" fresh out of a minor recurring role on the Nickelodeon children's sitcom "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (for those in the know, he played the school journalist Scoop). It was his only credit at the time, aside from another small role in "Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo," which came out the same year "Everybody Hates Chris" premiered. In the latter series, he played Chris' nerdy best friend Greg Wuliger.
As big of a break as this was, Martella would land another massive role just a few years into the series' run. In 2007, he was cast as the voice of child inventor Phineas Flynn on the runaway hit Disney Channel animated series "Phineas and Ferb." It ran for five seasons until 2015, an impressive reign further augmented by two spin-off series, two feature films, a spiritual successor ("Milo Murphy's Law"), and a revival on Disney+ (not to mention numerous video games). Martella was involved in each project, and he even voiced Phineas on an episode of "Jeopardy!"
Readers may also recognize Martella's voice in the animated movie "Batman: Death in the Family" (stepping in for Jensen Ackles as Jason Todd in this 2020 sequel to "Under the Red Hood") and the video game franchise "Final Fantasy" (in which he voices Hope Estheim). Interestingly, Martella did not reprise his role for "Everybody Still Hates Chris," and Greg is voiced by Gunnar Sizemore in the sequel series. Martella now voices the new character Rick D.
Imani Hakim (Tonya Rock)
Imani Hakim made her professional screen acting debut on "Everybody Hates Chris," landing the role of Chris' antagonistic sister Tonya. While still working on the series, she booked subsequent roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "ER," "Wizards of Waverly Place," and "The Replacements," as well as in the Adam Sandler drama "Reign Over Me."
She took a hiatus from acting after the series ended. In 2014, she played U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas in a TV biopic about the gymnast's life. She was then cast in "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens," "Sollers Point," "Burning Sands," and the dancing dramedy "Chocolate City" (which also featured Ernest Thomas) and its sequel. In 2018, she had a supporting role in the subversive horror thriller "Cam," which received positive reviews from critics.
Hakim's next major television role came along in 2020, when she was hired as part of the main cast of the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest." In all five seasons of the workplace dramedy (from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" producers Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob Mac), she played video game designer Dana Bryant. Though she has done some voice acting in recent years as well (including on the series "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake"), Hakim did not return for "Everybody Still Hates Chris." Tonya is now voiced by Ozioma Akagha, a voice actor best known for her work in the video game "Half-Life: Alyx."
Tequan Richmond (Drew Rock)
Tequan Richmond had a few guest-starring roles under his belt before booking "Everybody Hates Chris." Throughout the early 2000s, he could be seen in shows like "ER," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Mad TV," and "The Shield." He also had something of a breakout role in the popular biopic "Ray," in which he played the son of Jamie Foxx's Ray Charles. By this point, however, Drew Rock was by far the biggest role of Richmond's career.
When the series ended, he continued to act consistently in shows like "Numb3rs," "Weeds," and "Private Practice," before eventually landing a recurring gig on the daytime soap opera "General Hospital." After joining the main cast of the short-lived Hulu comedy "All Night," Richmond was cast as the star of the BET series "Boomerang" (incidentally a sequel to the 1992 Eddie Murphy film, which also featured Chris Rock). It ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2020. The actor did not return for "Everybody Still Hates Chris" and has been replaced by Terrence Little Gardenhig.
Tichina Arnold (Rochelle Rock)
After getting her start in the soap opera "Ryan's Hope" and "All My Children," Tichina Arnold first broke into the sitcom world with a starring role in "Martin." Having stolen many a scene on the hit series during its five-season run, she was perfectly cast as Chris Rock's mother Rochelle in "Everybody Hates Chris."
Arnold was cast as a guest star on several TV shows after the series ended, including the Disney XD series "Pair of Kings," "Are We There Yet?," and "Raising Hope." In 2011, she landed yet another starring role in "Happily Divorced," a TV Land comedy that starred Fran Drescher (also the series' co-creator) as a woman living with her until-recently-closeted ex-husband (John Michael Higgins). It ended in 2013.
In the past decade, Arnold has had major roles in the Starz dramedy "Survivor's Remorse," "The Neighborhood," and the acclaimed film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." She reprises her role as Rochelle as part of the main cast of "Everybody Still Hates Chris."
Terry Crews (Julius Rock)
Terry Crews was an unmistakable comedic talent in film and television throughout the early 2000s, but "Everybody Hates Chris" launched his career to the next level. His performance as Chris' father Julius proved his sitcom prowess, and while he was still tapped for the occasional strongman role (such as security guard Lonny Church in "The Newsroom"), he was immediately snatched up by TBS to star in "Are We There Yet?" The series ran until 2012.
A year later, he landed what arguably became his career-defining role in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," playing Terry Jeffords, the gentle giant of the titular police department. Crews became an even more popular actor during the series' nine-season run, appearing in prominent roles in "Arrested Development," "The Ridiculous 6," and "Deadpool 2." He has since guest-starred on "Space Force" and "Tales of the Walking Dead," and is the current host of "America's Got Talent." Crews returned for "Everybody Still Hates Chris" as part of the main cast.
Tyler James Williams (Chris Rock)
Stepping into the role of Chris Rock must have been daunting for young Tyler James Williams, not only because it was his first major on-camera role, but because he had gotten his start playing bit characters on "Saturday Night Live." The series was, of course, a hit, and Williams earned praise for his portrayal of the comedian. As he aged out of being a child actor, however, it took him a moment to find his next hit.
He briefly flirted with Disney Channel stardom through the film "Let It Shine," then landed a supporting role in Matthew Perry's short-lived sitcom "Go On." Subsequent TV projects like "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Whiskey Cavalier" met similar fates. In the meantime, he gave memorable performances in films like "Dear White People" and through recurring TV roles like Noah on "The Walking Dead."
Finally, in 2021, Williams was cast as would-be principal Gregory Eddie on the must-watch ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." In addition to earning the honor of being one of our favorite characters on the series, Williams has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work on the series. He did not return for "Everybody Still Hates Chris," with Tim Johnson Jr. taking over the title role in his absence.
Chris Rock (Himself / Narrator)
"Everybody Hates Chris" arguably represents the beginning of the end of Chris Rock's golden age, which was subsequently followed by a string of cameos and supporting roles in middling comedies. The comedian-slash-actor had already wrapped up a three-year stint at "Saturday Night Live" (where he was fondly included among the "Bad Boys of SNL," alongside the likes of Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, and Chris Farley) and returned to host eventually. Rock then created and starred in his own variety show (aptly titled "The Chris Rock Show"), delivered several iconic stand-up specials, including his seminal "Bring the Pain," and even hosted his first Academy Awards.
"Everybody Hates Chris" coincided with the successful "Madagascar" animated series of films, which concluded in 2012 with the third installment "Europe's Most Wanted." Rock also began reuniting with Sandler and the rest of his old "SNL" crew for films like "The Longest Yard," the "Grown Ups" duology, "Sandy Wexler," and "The Week Of." He also directed Amy Schumer's "Live at the Apollo" in 2015 and played a supporting role in the acclaimed 2019 comedy "Dolemite is my Name," which was incidentally a comeback hit for his longtime friend and mentor Eddie Murphy.
Rock kicked off the 2020s in unpredictable fashion, first by taking a dramatic turn to play leading roles in the well-received 4th season of FX's "Fargo" and in the critically panned "Saw" spin-off film "Spiral." He was soon after invited to host the Oscars for a third time in 2022, at which he was infamously slapped by Best Actor winner Will Smith. Rock addressed the controversy at length in a live Netflix special, which ultimately drew mixed-to-negative reactions from critics. He returned for "Everybody Still Hates Chris," resuming narration duties and serving as one of its executive producers.