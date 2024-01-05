The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Starsky And Hutch

Starsky and Hutch may have had their name in the title of the '70s series, but when it came to fan-favorite characters, it was tough to top Antonio Fargas' Huggy Bear. The street-smart character, a CI who ran a bar called Huggy Bear's, was so popular that he almost landed his own spinoff series. Unfortunately, the lackluster backdoor pilot apparently didn't hit with audiences and the concept was abandoned.

By the time he appeared on "Starsky & Hutch," Fargas had already established a career as a blaxploitation actor with films like "Shaft" and "Foxy Brown." After the show's run, he remained a prolific screen presence, appearing in the Stephen King adaptation "Firestarter," the James Caan-led crime saga "The Gambler," the cult favorite parody "Don't Be a Menace...," and the controversial Brooke Shields film "Pretty Baby," among others. He was also a talking head interviewee in the seminal documentary "The Celluloid Closet," about the secret queer history of Hollywood.

On the TV front, Fargas had recurring roles on "All My Children" and "Everybody Hates Chris," along with guest spots on shows like "Living Single" and "House of Lies." He was recognized with a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for his turn on "Everybody Hates Chris," in which Fargas played the grocery store owner Doc. Fargas is still working as an actor, most recently appearing in the 2023 comedy "One Year Off."