The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Starsky And Hutch
"Starsky & Hutch" actor David Soul passed away this week at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of memorable film and TV roles as well as a successful career as a soft rock musician. Soul's run on the stylish '70s detective series ended in 1979, but the performer continued working well into his golden years, most recently appearing in the 2013 film "Filth."
The man behind Detective Sergeant Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchison isn't the first "Starsky & Hutch" castmate to leave us — Captain Dobey actor Bernie Hamilton passed away in 2008. Two of the main leads of the action-packed cop series are still alive, and have packed their careers with interesting, varied, and popular on-screen projects. Turn on Netflix, and you'll catch actor Paul Michael Glaser in "Grace and Frankie," while you can find Antonio Fargas popping up in the DC TV world on "Black Lightning." Here's everything else these two stars have been up to in the decades since "Starsky & Hutch" ended.
Paul Michael Glaser, Detective Dave Starsky
The on-screen other half to Soul's Hutch, Glaser played Detective Dave Starsky in the original Southern California-set series. Brooklyn-born firecracker Starsky was a fan-favorite character, and Glaser followed up his four-season run on the show (which he also sometimes directed and wrote) with equally eclectic roles. Glaser starred in the John Huston thriller "Phobia," the '80s TV movie "Jealousy," and the mockumentary "Live!" He also had a key role in Nancy Meyers' much-loved 2003 ensemble film "Something's Gotta Give," playing the ex-husband of Diane Keaton's character.
The vast majority of Glaser's post-"Starsky" work, though, has been as a director. He helmed five films between 1989 and 1996, including the Stephen King adaptation "The Running Man" and the sporty rom-com "The Cutting Edge." Glaser was even more prolific as a TV director, working on episodes of "Criminal Minds," "Miami Vice," "Judging Amy," "Third Watch" (which he also acted in), and more. Glaser even earned an Emmy nomination for his "Miami Vice" direction in 1985. The actor-filmmaker hasn't directed anything since 2008, and his last on-screen appearance came in 2019 when he popped up as Frankie's hippie friend and lover Leo in "Grace and Frankie."
Antonio Fargas, Huggy Bear
Starsky and Hutch may have had their name in the title of the '70s series, but when it came to fan-favorite characters, it was tough to top Antonio Fargas' Huggy Bear. The street-smart character, a CI who ran a bar called Huggy Bear's, was so popular that he almost landed his own spinoff series. Unfortunately, the lackluster backdoor pilot apparently didn't hit with audiences and the concept was abandoned.
By the time he appeared on "Starsky & Hutch," Fargas had already established a career as a blaxploitation actor with films like "Shaft" and "Foxy Brown." After the show's run, he remained a prolific screen presence, appearing in the Stephen King adaptation "Firestarter," the James Caan-led crime saga "The Gambler," the cult favorite parody "Don't Be a Menace...," and the controversial Brooke Shields film "Pretty Baby," among others. He was also a talking head interviewee in the seminal documentary "The Celluloid Closet," about the secret queer history of Hollywood.
On the TV front, Fargas had recurring roles on "All My Children" and "Everybody Hates Chris," along with guest spots on shows like "Living Single" and "House of Lies." He was recognized with a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for his turn on "Everybody Hates Chris," in which Fargas played the grocery store owner Doc. Fargas is still working as an actor, most recently appearing in the 2023 comedy "One Year Off."