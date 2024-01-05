David Soul, One Half Of The Famed Starsky & Hutch, Has Died At 80

Actor David Soul, best known for playing Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the 1970s cop show "Starsky & Hutch," has died at the age of 80. In a statement shared on social media and with news outlets, Soul's wife, Helen Snell, said that he had died on Thursday, January 5, "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family." Describing Soul as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," Snell added:

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Soul was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1943, but obtained British citizenship in 2004 and married Snell, his fifth wife, in 2010. Speaking to the Daily Mail about his decision to move to England, Soul said that meeting Snell was "life-changing" and that he became a British citizen because "I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life here with Helen."

The actor had previously been arrested in 1983 for hitting his third wife, Patti Carnel Sherman, when she was seven months pregnant. Discussing the attack in 2003, Soul said, "There is no excuse. The hardest part is to look at oneself and to those you love and that you have hurt. We live with the guilt and shame."