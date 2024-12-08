The 30 Best Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

To celebrate an artform that continues to be an inexhaustible source of joy after more than 70 years of media omnipresence, we've looked over the history of sitcoms and compiled a ranking of the 30 greatest of all time — with rankings based on a combination of sheer craftsmanship, influence and innovation, cultural iconicity, and, of course, density of laughs.

To make our lives easier, we followed a few ground rules: Straight, unambiguous sitcoms only (so no sketch-only shows and no dramedies, much as we love "Fleabag" and "Atlanta"); English-language only (not because non-English sitcoms can't be incredible, but because there are simply too many of them to cover with any fairness); live-action only. Otherwise, all is fair game here, from the format-defining to the format-breaking to everything in between.