The Dick Van Dyke Show Solidified Its Spot In '60s TV With A Televised Tumble

One of the most famous moments in TV history came on September 26, 1962 with the airing of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" episode "Never Name a Duck," the first episode of the second season. During the opening credits of the show, Rob Petrie (Van Dyke) entered through his front door while the upbeat theme music (composed by Earle Hagan) played on the soundtrack. The announcer shouted out the names of the stars: Dick Van Dyke, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Larry Matthews, and Mary Tyler Moore. Rob stepped out of a foyer and immediately tripped over a large ottoman in his way. Van Dyke, a brilliant physical comedian, tumbled all the way over, rolling over his shoulder and landing on his back. It remains, to this day, one of the most celebrated pratfalls in the history of the medium.

For many years, certain audience members assumed the fall was accidental and that the show's creator, Carl Reiner, left it in the opening credits as a gag. It turns out that the fall was indeed choreographed and Van Dyke did the stunt purposefully. The "Rob falls over an ottoman" gag has been parodied endlessly since, having been referenced in "Family Guy," "Tiny Toon Adventures," and even "WandaVision." It is an indelible part of popular culture.

Reiner seems to have known that the moment would become iconic, as — according to LAist — he played a clever prank on audiences with it. Reiner, you see, filmed three separate opening sequences: one where Rob fell over, one where Rob cleverly sidestepped the ottoman and one where Rob bumped into the ottoman but didn't fall.

Reiner then randomly rotated between the three of them. Audiences never knew which one they would get.