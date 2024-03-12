The Dick Van Dyke Show Took A Risk In Season 3 That Transformed '60s TV

When "The Dick Van Dyke Show" kicked off its third season on September 25, 1963, the United States was in the midst of a societal transformation. The Civil Rights Movement's Birmingham campaign, which sought to desegregate the Alabama city's downtown businesses, was in full swing, and the images being transmitted to Americans' living rooms were ugly as hell. Birmingham's Commissioner of Public Safety Eugene "Bull" Connor countered peaceful protests with disgusting brutality. He ordered law enforcement to blast marching students with fire hoses; these children were also attacked by police dogs and the equally savage white locals, who, when they felt Connor's violent tactics weren't going far enough, bombed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference's headquarters.

And then, one week prior to the show's season debut, a pack of racists killed four little girls when they blew up the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

These events would play a significant role in driving national support for the movement's efforts, but at that moment, the country was on edge. So when your average American family sat down during prime time to watch one of the most popular sitcoms on television, they were more likely to be craving escape than a reminder of the racial strife roiling the nation.

What "The Dick Van Dyke Show" had planned for that late September evening wasn't contentious, but it was, given the tenor of the times, provocative.