One Episode Of The Twilight Zone Had The Same Twist As The Good Place

One of the best reasons to watch "The Twilight Zone" even 60 years later is that you get to see just how much each episode had an effect on pop culture. Half the episodes will make you go, "Oh, so that's what that 'Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror sketch was making fun of," or "Oh, so that's where that 'Black Mirror' episode got that idea from." Although not all of these episodes were original themselves, they still brought the source material they were based on to a national audience. Not only did the show start off with a large viewership, but constant re-runs have helped the series stay relevant for years afterward. The result is that this show constantly turns out to be a source of inspiration for so many of the best speculative TV shows and movies we have today.

Case in point: "The Good Place." The hit 2016 sitcom initially based its premise around Kristen Bell's Eleanor, a bad person who was mistakenly sent to heaven and spends the first season scheming to avoid being found out and cast down into hell. But after nine episodes of otherworldly, yet still fairly standard sitcom shenanigans, the show turns its whole premise upside down. Turns out, Eleanor was never sent to the Good Place by accident. She and the other characters have been in the Bad Place this whole time. Even the show's haters can agree that this was a pretty cool twist, one that transformed the show into must-see TV and sent the series traversing through increasingly fascinating, complicated high-concept storylines. But as it turns out, the writers may not have come up with this twist on their own.