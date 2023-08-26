The Twilight Zone Made An Unauthorized Change To The Hitch-Hiker Its Author Hated

Although plenty of spooky movies and shows would do a twist where the main character turns out to be dead the whole time, none of them handled it quite as gracefully as "The Twilight Zone" did back in 1960. The season 1 episode follows Nan (Inger Stevens), a young woman driving alone across the country who finds herself being stalked by a strange, unsettling stranger. The guy teleports from place to place, defying all known laws of physics, and it doesn't seem like his intentions are good.

It's only at the very end, when Nan tries to call her mother, that we figure out what's going on: Nan actually died right before the start of the episode from the minor car accident we saw her brushing off. She was told in that first scene she was lucky she hadn't died in the incident; at the end when Nan hears about her mother suffering a "nervous breakdown" from "the death of her daughter," she realizes she wasn't so lucky after all.

Fortunately, this version of the Grim Reaper is a nice guy. He's basically a less efficient version of the Death we would meet in Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" series 30 years later. In those comics, people would have a similar out-of-body experience after a fatal accident, where they'd initially remark something like, "Whoa, that was close!" before Death would gently break the news to them of their demise. This Death does the same thing, but he's taking his sweet time about it.

Although a lot of the credit for this episode goes to the show's creator, Rod Serling, "The Hitch-Hiker" is one of the many installments to be based on pre-existing material. The story originated from Lucille Fletcher's radio play of the same name, but Fletcher wasn't thrilled about some of the show's changes to her work.