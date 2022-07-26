Here's The Sandman Scene That Made Neil Gaiman Cry

Gaiman is understandably emotional about the scene in question, as it must be overwhelming for him to witness the characters he so lovingly etched come to life in live-action, in a way that is faithful to the ethos of what he intended them to represent. There will be a lot to unpack when "The Sandman" drops, for sure, as the series will almost exclusively focus on Dream and his journey from being a powerful being to a shell of a person, on the verge of having lost everything he ever built.

Circling back to Death, there are reasons why she is a character most people resonate with. Death understands that her job is simply a job: she does not think of herself as a merciful being for the way she chooses to engage in the process of departing souls; she is naturally empathetic and asserts that when the last being in the universe dies, her job will be finished. She says that she will simply "turn out the lights and lock the universe behind her," indicating that she takes her job seriously, although she is not highly dependent on it to feel some semblance of power.

There's growth in her character, as she was not always the warm, kind being she is throughout the comics. Death used to be matter-of-fact and rather cold initially, but evolved over the years to become warmer, which is something you choose to embody every day. It will be interesting to see whether Netflix's "The Sandman" captures these nuances inherent in her character, but I am hoping that will absolutely be the case with Gaiman himself at the helm of the series.

"The Sandman" is available to stream on August 5, 2022, on Netflix.