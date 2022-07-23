The Sandman Trailer: Dream A Little Dream

Escaping development hell is no easy feat but if anyone was up to the task, then of course it would be Dream, the star of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic series, "The Sandman." Attempts to bring this dark fantasy to screens have been in the works since the '90s, but obstacles always arose and the sprawling nature of the story didn't make things easy. Among the could-have-been adaptations was a film set to be directed by "Pulp Fiction" co-writer Roger Avary, an HBO series developed by James Mangold ("Logan"), a Warner Bros. TV attempt from Eric Kripke ("Supernatural"), and a film version that had Joseph Gordon-Levitt starring in the lead role. But even though none of these came to be, fans kept the dream alive and finally, that patience has been rewarded.

Netflix ordered "The Sandman" to series in July 2019 and after a lengthy production (thanks to unavoidable pandemic delays), the series will premiere its entire first season next month. For longtime fans of Gaiman's comic book series, the hype is already very real! As for all "The Sandman" novices out there, there's still plenty of time to start reading the comic series and lots of reasons to do it. But what exactly are you signing on for? Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series:

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

You can check out the latest trailer below!