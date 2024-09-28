The 5 Worst Episodes Of Friends, Ranked
As with all great TV shows, the legacy of "Friends" has gone through several phases. During its 10-year run it was about as popular as series could get, becoming a global phenomenon that permeated pop culture so deeply it has since remained an evergreen feature of the cultural landscape. But years after its final episode aired in 2004, even while the show drew in new generations of fans in the streaming age, a certain faction of viewers reassessed the series, many of whom claimed it was never funny to begin with, and merely epitomized the kind of inane humor that characterized the worst TV sitcoms. Worse still, the only defense actual fans of the show could muster was that "Friends" is "comforting," even if it wasn't all that funny.
"Friends" is undeniably comforting. But that's not all it is. In recent years, I've seen the pendulum start to swing in the other direction. Defenses of the comedy in "Friends" have started to crop up, which is a good thing because as any true fan of this series knows: "Friends" is funny. Is it also full of middle-of-the-road, inoffensive jokes that wouldn't be entirely out of place in "The Big Bang Theory?" Yes. But when "Friends" is funny, it's actually funny.
Now that's out of the way, I think even us fans of the show can admit that not every one of the show's 236 episodes are great. If you're anything like me, you've seen the entirety of "Friends" multiple times in the years since you first watched, either as part of an intentional rewatch or simply by catching rogue episodes here and there — not all of which quite stand the test of time. So, before you venture out on another "Friends" binge you might consider dropping the below episodes from your playlist. Leaving aside clip shows, these five duds are the installments that even staunch defenders of the "Friends" legacy would struggle to endorse.
5. The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate
This might be a controversial pick, but hear me out. Let's be honest, "Friends" took a little while to come into its own. The first season of the show is undeniably charming for its inherent naiveté, both in terms of both the innocuous jokes and the fresh-faced cast. But it also isn't really all that funny. It would be some time before "Friends" developed its own comedic identity, and the humor of the early seasons does little to differentiate the show from other sitcoms of the time. This is a big deal for anyone who's ever felt affronted by the claim that "'Friends' isn't funny."
The show became funny as the characters developed, the actors settled into their roles, and the writers knew how to write for the ensemble. But when it first aired, we got a hefty dose of generic sitcom humor that really makes the first season just not quite as good as the others. This isn't to say that the first season isn't good, but if any of the seasons are guilty of being "comforting but not funny," it's the first.
No more is this the case than with the first ever episode of the show "The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate." Airing September 22, 1994, the pilot contained none of the repartee we came to love from the titular group, kicking things off with a joke that's barely worthy of an eye roll. Monica delivers the first line of the series while telling her pals about a new love interest. "There's nothing to tell, he's just some guy I work with," she says, before Joey replies with "Oh, come on. You're going out with the guy, there's gotta be something wrong with him..." Funny stuff. Or when Monica says she "can't stop smiling" after a date and Rachel says "I can see that, you look like you slept with a hanger in your mouth."
The rest of the episode sort of carries on like this. It's a classic simply because it's the first, but it's not really the full "Friends" experience with all the character development and the humor dialed in. So, for that reason, it's at number five on the list. Also, there are no episodes of "Friends" that are truly awful and something had to go here, so gimme a break.
4. The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin
I'd argue that Ross is the funniest character in "Friends." His transformation from the de facto leader of the group into a shambling mess of a man is just grimly comedic in a way that doesn't feel like much else you'd see in a sitcom. What's more, Ross gives off a distinct Frasier Crane energy, constantly having his inflated sense of self rapidly deflated by reality. Throughout "Friends," nobody more so than everyone's favorite paleontologist so hilariously learns that life is one long lesson in humility.
Ross had many low points throughout "Friends." This is a man who was put on sabbatical from work for flying into a fury over a sandwich, had been divorced three times, and who'd surely hit rock bottom after his leather pants debacle. But all of those things were sort of funny in a pathetic way, serving as a way of endearing us to the character while also making him look more clownish than any of his peers. There was, however, absolutely nothing endearing about Ross trying to make out with his own cousin.
In season 7, episode 19, Ross and Monica's cousin, Cassie (Denise Richards), comes to visit Monica and Chandler. Unfortunately, Chandler finds himself attracted to Cassie, who's therefore forced to move to Ross' place. While there, in one of the most awkward moments in "Friends" history, Ross tries to make a move on his cousin while they watch a movie. Is it still kind of funny? Yes. Is it also uncharacteristically creepy on Ross' part? Absolutely. Even compared to the aforementioned low points in Ross' history, this moment feels somehow truly pitiful and made Ross less likable than all his other debacles.
3. The One Where Joey Speaks French
Just as Ross became a little too pathetic in the final seasons, Joey Tribiani became a little too much of a himbo. Throughout the series, Joey's lack of nous played as endearing — lovable even. When it took Joey a little longer than the rest of the gang to catch on to what was happening, it made us all love him a little more. But in season 10, episode 13, Joey appears to lack the basic language skills of a child.
The episode sees Phoebe teaching her friend to speak French for a role after Joey lies about being fluent in the language on his résumé. But Phoebe quickly discovers that Joey is perhaps even dimmer than the gang previously suspected. For whatever reason, the writers decided that for this episode, Joey should be incapable of mimicking basic sounds, to the extent that he literally speaks gibberish even after Phoebe tells him exactly how to pronounce certain French words. What makes this even more unbelievable is that he remains convinced he's actually doing a good job.
Like so much of season 10, this storyline just doesn't ring true. A good comparison here is the season 3 episode "The One with All the Jealousy," in which Joey lies about his ability to dance, only to find himself forced to teach a complex routine to other performers. Instead of being convinced that he's doing an excellent job, however, Joey literally just runs out of the building after he's put on the spot. It's just the right amount of dimwittedness to keep Joey lovably thick. But in "The One Where Joey Speaks French," the fact that he can't understand that he's literally speaking nonsense goes beyond that very important point, losing the charming aspect of our old friend's cognitive challenges.
2. The One with Ross's Tan
Any TV fan will know that the phrase "jumped the shark" came from "Happy Days." In the show, Fonzie literally jumps a shark while water skiing, signaling to many that the show had hit a nadir from which it never really recovered. The phrase became shorthand for something that was past its prime, at least until Steven Spxielberg had a go at superseding it with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and its "nuked the fridge" moment. In the case of "Friends," that moment came when Joey and Rachel started dating.
Like the human version of that "Siblings or Dating" Instagram account, or if Ross actually did end up dating his cousin, this whole storyline felt not just unsettling but sad, and it wasn't just audiences that thought so. According to Dr Simone Cox, who contributed to the book "Friends: A Reading of the Sitcom" (via Marie Claire), executive producer Kevin S. Bright revealed to the authors that Matt LeBlanc himself was "very uncomfortable" with the idea of Rachel and Joey getting together. LeBlanc's main objection was apparently that "Joey wouldn't do that." Jennifer Aniston, too, was reportedly against the idea. At one point, there was a scene that Matthew Perry straight up refused to film, and LeBlanc and Anniston should have followed suit when it came to this whole relationship storyline. But, for whatever reason, the writers pushed ahead.
So, we were treated to multiple episodes of Joey and Rachel's tortured relationship — all of which would make this spot if possible. But season 10 episode 3, "The One with Ross's Tan," gets to take the hit because it features a truly uncomfortable scene in which Joey and Rachel attempt to make out, only for Rachel to involuntarily slap Joey each time they kiss. Not only is this a tad too unbelievable to actually be funny, it's also just a bizarre admission of guilt on the part of the show's writers, who clearly felt just as perturbed by the whole thing as us and tried to play the awkwardness for laughs. While the Ross's tan storyline itself isn't all that bad, this episode has to act as the fall guy for the whole Joey dates Rachel thing, if only because of that one scene between the pair, which truly marks the point where "Friends" jumped the shark, nuked the fridge, and dated the Joey.
1. The One Where Ross Is Fine
Frankly, this entire list could have been made up of later season episodes. "Friends" had begun its decline long before the 10th and final season debuted, with many aspects of the series becoming parodic. Nothing is more representative of this trajectory than Ross, who acts as a pretty good proxy for the show's quality as a whole.
Towards the end of the series' run, Ross' spiral becomes a little too absurd. The moment that best exemplifies this comes in season 10, episode 2, "The One Where Ross Is Fine." By this point, Rachel and Joey were in a relationship, which in and of itself meant that this episode was at a disadvantage from the off. But once you see Ross have what can only be described as some sort of manic episode while hosting the new couple, things take an even more uncomfortable turn.
It's been said that to play drunk you just have to try a little too hard to play sober. But in this episode, David Schwimmer swings for the fences with a campy rendition of inebriation that's nothing like the Ross we'd come to know. With "The One Where Ross Is Fine," there's something about the combination of Schwimmer's overwrought performance, the Rachel and Joey storyline, and the constant "I'm Fine" callback that just makes this episode feel generally off-putting. Watching Ross' breakdown feels uncomfortably like an analogue for the show's breakdown as a whole, and whereas the aforementioned sandwich and leather pants episodes rendered a characteristically gloomy, down-on-his-luck Ross, this one, with its full-on freak-out and tortured Rachel and Joey storyline, left us with a Ross — and a show — for which we felt genuinely sorry.