The 5 Worst Episodes Of Friends, Ranked

This might be a controversial pick, but hear me out. Let's be honest, "Friends" took a little while to come into its own. The first season of the show is undeniably charming for its inherent naiveté, both in terms of both the innocuous jokes and the fresh-faced cast. But it also isn't really all that funny. It would be some time before "Friends" developed its own comedic identity, and the humor of the early seasons does little to differentiate the show from other sitcoms of the time. This is a big deal for anyone who's ever felt affronted by the claim that "'Friends' isn't funny."

The show became funny as the characters developed, the actors settled into their roles, and the writers knew how to write for the ensemble. But when it first aired, we got a hefty dose of generic sitcom humor that really makes the first season just not quite as good as the others. This isn't to say that the first season isn't good, but if any of the seasons are guilty of being "comforting but not funny," it's the first.

No more is this the case than with the first ever episode of the show "The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate." Airing September 22, 1994, the pilot contained none of the repartee we came to love from the titular group, kicking things off with a joke that's barely worthy of an eye roll. Monica delivers the first line of the series while telling her pals about a new love interest. "There's nothing to tell, he's just some guy I work with," she says, before Joey replies with "Oh, come on. You're going out with the guy, there's gotta be something wrong with him..." Funny stuff. Or when Monica says she "can't stop smiling" after a date and Rachel says "I can see that, you look like you slept with a hanger in your mouth."

The rest of the episode sort of carries on like this. It's a classic simply because it's the first, but it's not really the full "Friends" experience with all the character development and the humor dialed in. So, for that reason, it's at number five on the list. Also, there are no episodes of "Friends" that are truly awful and something had to go here, so gimme a break.