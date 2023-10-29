The Friends Scene Matthew Perry Straight Up Refused To Film

In the wake of the untimely and tragic death of Matthew Perry, many people are sharing their favorite memories and moments from his performance as Chandler Bing in the long-running, beloved sitcom "Friends." Over the course of 10 seasons and 236 episodes that people have watched and rewatched and rewatched ad infinitum, there is so much material to choose from — whether it's the sly, sarcastic one-liners Perry would throw out to fill a space of uncomfortable silence, or the large-scale physical gags that he was equally adept at. Of course, there are also the tender moments that people remember from his relationship with Courteney Cox's Monica.

There is one particular element of Chandler's character you will not see people reminiscing about. Whenever a show lasts as long as "Friends" did, there will inevitably be storylines from the show that the audience doesn't like, and there will be just as many — if not more — that the actors themselves weren't crazy about. In the case of Matthew Perry, one season 7 B-plot for Chandler was so mystifying and problematic to the actor that he asked to have it removed entirely from an episode, never to heard from again.

Not only was it a smart decision on Perry's part, as he could see that was not in-keeping with the neurotic Chandler Bing's persona, it also helped the show avoid a subject that the series never did deal with in a particularly sensitive way — and, in many cases, was outright boneheaded about. And it all starts with a male strip club.