Matthew Perry, Who Starred In Friends As Chandler Bing, Has Died At 54

Matthew Perry, the actor and comedian best known for playing Chandler Bing throughout all 10 seasons of "Friends," has died at 54. The news was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. Law enforcement sources told the L.A. Times that he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and that there was no sign of foul play. TMZ's sources say that the apparent cause of death was drowning, also reporting that there was no indication of foul play and that no drugs were found at the scene.

Born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Perry landed his first major role as Chazz Russell in the short-lived '80s sitcom "Second Chances." He racked up a number of guest roles in other TV shows and TV movies before landing a contract for a sitcom pilot called "L.A.X. 2194," a sci-fi comedy in which he would play a baggage handler at the titular airport, 200 years in the future.

At the same time, however, there was another buzzed-about pilot script for a show called "Friends Like Us," with a role that was perfect for Perry: the sarcastic, quick-witted Chandler Bing.