15 Best Shows Like Young Sheldon
"Young Sheldon" feels like a one-of-a-kind show. This prequel series immerses you in the world of "The Big Bang Theory" as it begins with Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) conducting a science experiment before introducing younger versions of his family members, like Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Sheldon's mother, Mary (Zoey Perry). While "Young Sheldon" was made to explore Sheldon's childhood, it also explores what we love about family comedies, which were popular in the 1980s and 1990s. These are the decades that "Young Sheldon" is set in, and the show acknowledges this setting by honoring the formulas of past family comedies by showcasing awkward classroom moments with Sheldon and interruptions from their neighbor, Billy Sparks (Wyatt McClure).
While fans can continue to explore the Coopers' younger years with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," the nostalgia of "Young Sheldon" could lead you to binge other great family stories. There's a lot of material out there, and that's why we're breaking down the 15 best shows that offer the same cozy feelings, big brains, and big laughs of "Young Sheldon."
The Wonder Years (1988)
"The Wonder Years" set the bar for family shows set in yesteryear because its characters highlight the current events of its decade, which is something that "Young Sheldon" doesn't achieve. "The Wonder Years" sets its stage in the first episode as an adult Kevin Arnold (Daniel Stern) recalls the moment that Winnie Cooper's (Danica McKellar) brother leaves to fight in the Vietnam War. Cultural changes are also discussed as Kevin's sister chooses the hippie lifestyle, creating a rift between her and her straight-laced parents.
"Young Sheldon" does explore how life-changing events affect a family, like the tornado that leaves Meemaw, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and Mandy (Emily Osment) homeless in season 6. However, much of the time that could be spent on emotional depth is used for jokes about whether their entire family can live under one roof. "The Wonder Years" can't always take that approach due to its serious focus on history, but what it lacks in humor, it makes up for with Kevin's reflections that help him learn new life lessons.
Doogie Howser, M.D.
"Young Sheldon" offers the usual genius storyline by introducing Sheldon as he starts high school and works toward college. "Doogie Howser, M.D." starts the series with Doogie (Neil Patrick Harris) working in a hospital full-time, and watching his medical know-how in real life far exceeds any classroom storyline because the stakes are higher.
While Sheldon can take his time sorting out an experiment in a controlled lab, Doogie has to think on his feet in order to save lives. This is the main point of this series, and it's significantly explored when he secretly operates on an injured dog in season 1, episode 12, "Every Dog has its Doogie." These are assignments that his adult co-workers are unsure of due to their adult responsibilities, but Doogie takes these risks because he doesn't have the same responsibilities. His confidence also comes from the fact that he is not jaded by life just yet. He sees the world with fresh eyes, helping him find the solutions when there seems to be none. That creates the hope that patients need to move forward.
Smart Guy
Like Sheldon, T.J. Henderson (Tahj Mowry) is a kid genius who attends high school with his siblings on "Smart Guy," but his high school experience differs from Sheldon's due to the unique relationship he shares with his siblings.
Sheldon doesn't really seek help from Georgie while searching for friends in high school. It's a quest that he takes on his own, and he does succeed when he becomes lunch buddies with Tam Nguyen (Ryan Phuong). Meanwhile, T.J. is a little more open to his siblings' help with the high school social scene, and that's why he finds himself in awkward situations that Sheldon never experiences.
This is especially true in season 1 when his brother, Marcus (Jason Weaver), helps him juggle multiple prom dates that were set up by different family members. Unfortunately, Marcus' plan isn't perfect, and while T.J. could use this as an excuse to avoid his siblings, he continues to cling to their advice. That thirst for advice helps his siblings feel appreciated while offering them a window into T.J.'s world, which they don't always understand, and that's why this group problem-solving helps bridge the gaps in their relationships.
Malcolm in the Middle
Sheldon's family always knew he was a genius, but this is news to Malcolm Wilkerson's (Frankie Muniz) family on "Malcolm in the Middle." The Wilkersons are not used to hearing good news about their kids, making Malcolm's genius a pleasant surprise. Like the Coopers, they help Malcolm succeed while managing the normal chaos, and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), like Mary, is a master at tackling her children's antics.
Despite Malcolm's genius, he's a willing participant in his brothers' schemes, even calling their brother Francis (Christopher Masterson) for help when Lois makes them complete wacky punishments to figure out who ruined her red dress in one of the best episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle." Sheldon avoids such things because he doesn't believe in childish endeavors. However, he secretly wants to join the fun, and he shows this side of himself by planting fake cans of peanuts. Like Malcolm, he does his best to live in the moment, knowing that he needs to enjoy his childhood while he can.
Family Matters
"Family Matters" is the comedic spin-off that focuses on the Winslow family, but longtime fans know that the real star is their neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). Like Sheldon, he is a scientist, and while "Young Sheldon" focuses on realistic approaches to the field, "Family Matters" places Steve and other characters in science-fiction storylines.
The most memorable scientific experiments center on the creation of Steve's alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, who is first introduced in season 5, episode 8, "Dr. Urkel and Mr. Cool." This is one of his attempts to win Laura's (Kellie Shanygne Williams) heart, and this experiment highlights Steve's insecurities. In fact, many of his wacky experiments happen when he is feeling unsure about himself. The same cannot be said for Sheldon, who is confident in who he is, even when he is wrong. However, that confidence is usually tested when an outside influence challenges his theories, and that just convinces him to work harder, which is something that Steve also does as he tries to prove his genius.
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
"The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius" follows Jimmy (voiced by Debi Derryberry) as he creates kooky inventions. While Sheldon waits until college to conduct big experiments, Jimmy brings his projects into the elementary school classroom with the help of his classmates, Carl (Rob Paulsen) and Sheen (Jeffrey Garcia).
Unlike Sheldon, Jimmy isn't worried about the future. He's worried about having fun in the moment and solving current problems, like hypnotizing his parents in order to get a new chemistry set in season 1. Sheldon is more focused on what he is aspiring to be, which is why his experiments must be conducted with teachers who help him toward the path of future success. Jimmy doesn't really think about the bigger picture until aliens, known as the Yolkians, invade Retroville. Their invasion feels like a moment from "Star Trek" as they interact with humans with the hopes of understanding them while possibly manipulating them. This allows Jimmy to live out science-fiction plots that Sheldon could only dream of.
Reba
Before Reba McEntire became a "Young Sheldon" guest star, she was a single mom doing her best on "Reba." Like Mary, she is a force to be reckoned with, but the way they share their feelings about hurtful moments is vastly different. Infidelity is a key part of "Reba" since the series begins with her ex-husband, Brock (Christopher Rich), preparing to marry Barbara Jean (Melissa Peterman). Reba is heartbroken, but she pushes her feelings aside to focus on her kids. She makes several jokes about this new arrangement, using her hate for Barbara Jean as a catalyst for humor, but she doesn't truly face her hurt until she wonders why Brock is trying harder to save his marriage with Barbara Jean in season 4.
While George's (Lance Barber) main infidelity story was retconned on "Young Sheldon," the series includes a possible fling between him and his neighbor, Brenda (also played by Peterman). Mary confronts them about their close relationship during season 6. George denies that anything happened, but Mary responds with passive-aggressive comments instead of resolving this issue onscreen. There is the possibility that Mary wanted to resolve everything, but she may have never gotten the chance due to George's death. Reba and Brock do come to terms with their divorce, taking small steps during each season, allowing viewers to follow them every step of the way.
Coach
Neither George Cooper nor Hayden Fox (Craig T. Nelson) could get through life without football, and their different approaches to the game shape their families. While George loves coaching football, he sees it as a job that provides for his family, which he states in season 6 when he's fired. However, Hayden chose football over his daughter's childhood. So, he's excited that she's attending the same college where he's working, giving him a second chance at parenthood. His overbearing nature doesn't help him, though, especially when he starts harassing a teacher who he believes is dating his daughter. George knows that his kids just want a listening ear rather than a nagging parent, and that is something that Hayden has to learn.
Hayden is tough on himself when he's not feeling like the perfect parent, and his assistant coach, Luther (Jerry Van Dyke), reassures him that he is trying his best, much like how Coach Wayne Wilkins (Doc Farrow) reassures George. Both men learn that there is no perfect game plan for parenting, and while being a family is a team effort, we're all just taking life one yard at a time.
Raising Hope
Like Georgie, life happens fast for Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff) on "Raising Hope," but their different reactions are spurred by their parents' decisions. Jimmy wants a big change in his life, and a fling with a stranger results in him becoming a single father. His parents, Virginia (Martha Plimpton) and Burt (Garret Dillahunt), act like they couldn't care less and question Jimmy's parenting abilities. Jimmy responds by proving his responsibility, even selling his music equipment to give his daughter what she needs.
Instead of stepping back, George and Mary become overbearing when they find out that Georgie and Mandy are having a baby. While George wants Georgie to focus on his responsibilities, Mary tries to push them into marriage. However, Georgie chooses to offer the calm approach by pledging to be there for his new family. Meemaw has to remind George and Mary of their time as young parents before they can push their worries aside to focus on Georgie and Mandy's needs. On "Raising Hope," Jimmy's commitment to his daughter changes his parents' perspective, and they apologize by singing their granddaughter a song that used to soothe Jimmy, proving that he has the same support system as Georgie's.
Everybody Hates Chris
While "Young Sheldon" focuses on expanding a growing franchise, "Everybody Hates Chris" focuses on the childhood that shaped comedian and actor Chris Rock. Rock narrates this loosely biographical series about his childhood in 1980s Brooklyn. Like Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Rock embellishes his childhood, but there's one embellishment that takes this series to an emotional level that "Young Sheldon" can't achieve.
Chris (Tyler James Williams) is slacking off in school when he meets the guidance counselor, Mr. Avich (Rock), in season 3, episode 1, "Everybody Hates the Guidance Counselor." Rock's appearance allows him to bestow wisdom upon a younger version of himself, reminding him that the present shapes your future. We all wish that we could mentor our younger selves, and this moment shows us what that would look like. Sheldon's embellishments are usually done for entertainment rather than emotional effect, meaning that the series misses out on relatable material like this. Such a move would be natural for "Young Sheldon" since Sheldon is reminiscing about writing his memoir.
Full House and Fuller House
"Young Sheldon" and "Full House" know that it takes a village to raise a family. While Mary and George are dedicated parents, Meemaw is their secret sauce, who connects with their kids when they can't. Her one-on-one car rides with Missy (Raegan Revord) and Sheldon are key moments as Meemaw asks Sheldon questions about science while Missy and Meemaw swap their social lives, giving these kids a listening ear when they worry about how their parents will react.
"Full House" and "Fuller House" depict similar support systems, but they tell different stories because they incorporate friends into the fold. Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) move into the Tanner household to help their best friends raise their kids. While the world doesn't take them seriously, Danny (Bob Saget) and D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) do by empowering them to help their kids learn life lessons, like the time that Joey teaches a young D.J. about honoring responsibilities in "Full House" season 1. Brenda wishes that she had that same relationship with Mary. She does watch the kids sometimes, but her involvement stops there because of the barrier caused by her relationship with George.
The Goldbergs
"Young Sheldon" pays homage to the 1980s and 1990s with a guest appearance from David Hasselhoff and a nod to "Alf," but it's never an all-out love letter to the 1980s. That's something that "The Goldbergs" excels at while using these references to express the interests of its star, Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone).
Adam has big dreams that his family supports, even though they're not sure if he will ever achieve the filmmaking career that he wants. When his family won't play along with his ideas, Pops (George Segal) helps out. While Meemaw gives her time to Sheldon's scientific causes and agrees to read a boring book, Pops helps Adam create cinematic masterpieces, even starring in his "Transformers" film. These moments highlight the grand part of grandparenting while highlighting the show's pop culture references in a way that offers nostalgia for fans while progressing Adam's story since his favorite films help him understand the lesson at hand.
The Middle
"Young Sheldon" and other shows on this list are narrated by adults reflecting on their childhoods. "The Middle" breaks the mold of narrated family shows by focusing on a family's present through the narration of Frankie Heck (Patricia Heaton), a mom who takes pride in the sacrifices she makes, even though she feels like the world is against her. The first episode is a great example of this when a customer leaves her stranded in a superhero costume, which was an attempt at helping her youngest, Brick (Atticus Shaffer), complete a school project.
Like Mary, Frankie doesn't always feel appreciated. They both try to put their feelings aside and focus on their family's problems, but that doesn't always happen. Frankie confronts these feelings in season 1, episode 14, "The Yelling," when she yells at her family for being ungrateful while trapped inside an office supply store. Despite her frustrations, Frankie knows that her family loves her, and that's why she shows viewers their perfect and imperfect sides. It's an approach that Sheldon could learn from as he focuses on his siblings' imperfections during the early seasons, pushing us into his viewpoint instead of helping us create our own.
Fresh Off the Boat
"Young Sheldon" focuses on his struggle to fit in, and this is a storyline that the Huang family knows all too well on "Fresh Off the Boat." The TV adaptation of Eddie Huang's memoir begins in the 1990s as Eddie (Hudson Yang) moves to a predominantly white neighborhood in Florida. This is in stark contrast to their former home in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. His mom, Jessica (Constance Wu), realizes that fitting in is easier said than done since the neighborhood moms are not willing to understand their culture and even frown upon her children's Taiwanese names.
While Jessica tries to fit in, she reminds Eddie of how great their culture is as he talks to her about his trouble at school. She doesn't want Eddie to forget who he is, but she supports his quest to fit in, even helping him search for Lunchables. Sheldon also seeks approval and begs Mary to let him go to the movies with his older friends in season 1. Their efforts to hang out with older kids and show off cool lunches fall flat, but that doesn't stop their need for acceptance, even though their families know that they're perfect just the way they are.
Modern Family
Like "Young Sheldon," "Modern Family" focuses on what it's like to parent with your grown children as Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) starts a new family while peering into the lives of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). While this is the show's main focus, it also highlights the pressures that geniuses feel, which is something "Young Sheldon" doesn't really focus on.
Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) is considered the gifted child who excels in every subject, but she doubts her genius while preparing for the SAT tests, which leads to a meltdown during season 5, episode 12, "Under Pressure." This moment is a long time coming since her family consistently relies on her, which is something that Jay highlights when he names her as the future family leader in season 6, episode 19, "Grill Interrupted." Following Alex's meltdown, she seeks therapy, hoping to reframe her viewpoint on life. Sheldon also takes on big responsibilities because of his genius, like doing his parents' taxes. However, we never really see Sheldon stressing about these responsibilities, allowing the series to lose out on relatable material.