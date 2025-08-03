15 Best Shows Like Young Sheldon

"Young Sheldon" feels like a one-of-a-kind show. This prequel series immerses you in the world of "The Big Bang Theory" as it begins with Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) conducting a science experiment before introducing younger versions of his family members, like Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Sheldon's mother, Mary (Zoey Perry). While "Young Sheldon" was made to explore Sheldon's childhood, it also explores what we love about family comedies, which were popular in the 1980s and 1990s. These are the decades that "Young Sheldon" is set in, and the show acknowledges this setting by honoring the formulas of past family comedies by showcasing awkward classroom moments with Sheldon and interruptions from their neighbor, Billy Sparks (Wyatt McClure).

While fans can continue to explore the Coopers' younger years with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," the nostalgia of "Young Sheldon" could lead you to binge other great family stories. There's a lot of material out there, and that's why we're breaking down the 15 best shows that offer the same cozy feelings, big brains, and big laughs of "Young Sheldon."