15 Best Malcolm In The Middle Episodes, Ranked

"Malcolm in the Middle" is hands-down one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s. It took the idea of a dysfunctional family, seen plenty of times before, but made it far more realistic. The central family with Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) literally in the middle of everything genuinely struggles to keep a roof over their heads. The kids regularly get into trouble, much to the chagrin of the overbearing family matriarch Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and her far more easygoing husband Hal (Bryan Cranston).

Sitcoms using laugh tracks was already on the way out by the time "Malcolm in the Middle" came around, but its exclusion in the show allowed for more experimental storytelling. Characters weren't as confined to the same spaces. You could have intersecting stories with the main family and then their troublemaking oldest son, Francis (Christopher Masterson), at military school and then various other locales. There was genuinely nothing else like it at the time, which makes it so exciting to see "Malcolm in the Middle" getting revived even without original Dewey actor, Erik Per Sullivan.

The series was on for seven seasons and never saw a dive in quality. This is one show that was consistently solid all the way through, but we're still dedicated to finding the 15 best "Malcolm in the Middle" episodes that had us bursting with laughter.