The 14 Best TV Series Finales Of All Time

Depending on who you ask, "Made in America" ranks as either the best all-time TV finale or the worst. Most of the ire directed towards the "Sopranos" finale focuses on the last scene, in which Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) sits down at a diner with his wife, Carmela (Edie Falco), and his son, A.J. (Robert Iler). Soundtracked by Journey's "Don't Stop Believin,'" the scene cuts between Tony sitting at the table and Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) struggling to park her car outside. Eventually, Meadow makes it to the diner and walks through the door. Tony looks up, and — that's it. Cut to black. Roll credits.

Back in 2007, "Made in America" stoked a righteous fury in audiences, even crashing HBO's website with their complaints. In an interview published soon after he fled to France, the show's creator, David Chase, explained that he would explain nothing. "No one was trying to be audacious, honest to God," he said. "We did what we thought we had to do." Fans have speculated endlessly about the meaning of "Made in America" in the years since, although one theory prevails: that some hidden figure assassinates Tony right after the cut to black, with the sudden nature of the ending foreshadowed by Bobby Bacala's (Steve Schirripa) suggestion, a few episodes earlier, that "you don't even hear it when it happens."

In that context, "Made in America" gives "The Sopranos" one final, cruel flourish, snuffing out Tony's story as suddenly and ruthlessly as somebody did his life. Is it fair? No. But as Tony tells Bobby, "No risk, no reward." Above all else, "The Sopranos" is a show about a man who took those awful risks — and reaped the awful reward.