Why Malcolm In The Middle Almost Made Bryan Cranston Turn Down Breaking Bad

Few television characters played by the same actor are as different as Walter White from "Breaking Bad" and Hal Wilkerson from "Malcolm in the Middle," both of whom were portrayed by Bryan Cranston. Hal is a happy-go-lucky dork who doesn't really raise his five sons so much as he grows up alongside them, while Walt is a narcissistic egomaniac who goes from high school chemistry teacher to methamphetamine kingpin. In fact, the characters are so different that executives at AMC originally didn't think Cranston could portray Walt after seeing him shave his whole body as Hal. It's understandable that they might have their doubts because Hal is so very, very silly, but Cranston is also an incredible actor with stupendous range.

A few nervous execs weren't the only thing that nearly stopped Cranston from playing Walt, either. On an episode of the podcast "SmartLess," hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Cranston revealed that his role on "Breaking Bad" was almost stopped short because he nearly ended up playing Hal on "Malcolm" for one more year.