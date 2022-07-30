Statues Of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman Unveiled By The City Of Albuquerque

Long after strangers on the internet stop confidently tweeting at each other about how "Breaking Bad" is the best show of all time, a testament to the show's greatness will still stand. Two brand new statues have just been unveiled in Albuquerque, depicting high school teacher turned meth-making mastermind Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his erstwhile partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The stars of both the original series and its spin-off, "Better Call Saul," were there to celebrate the historic moment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, sculptor Trevor Grove created the 500 pound bronze statues, which depict what appear to be latter-season versions of the two drug manufacturers. While Jesse wears a jacket and the close-cropped haircut he sports in seasons 4 and 5, Walt has a goatee and holds his iconic porkpie hat — a symbol of his menacing Heisenberg persona — in his hand.

The statues stand in the Albuquerque Convention Center, where Cranston, Paul, series creator Vince Gilligan, and Hank Schrader actor Dean Norris appeared for the grand reveal alongside mayor Tim Keller. "Better Call Saul" cast members Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian were also present, along with the spin-off's co-creator and former "Breaking Bad" writer-producer Peter Gould.