Bryan Cranston Is Reportedly Writing A Malcolm In The Middle Reboot

It's odd to think that there's a whole generation of people who only know Bryan Cranston as Walter White on "Breaking Bad," and not as the lovable sitcom dad from "Malcolm in the Middle." It was his role as the kind-hearted albeit often inept Hal Wilkerson on the show that had many scratching their heads when he was announced to lead "Breaking Bad," with the juxtaposition between the two roles often brought up in early reviews of the groundbreaking AMC series.

"Malcolm in the Middle" was a mainstay in the early '00s, nabbing a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and seven Golden Globe nominations throughout its run. The show was mainly focused on the titular middle child named Malcolm, played to perfection by Frankie Muniz.

Muniz hasn't been doing much acting lately, but he's set to appear in the VH1 revival of "The Surreal Life," a reality show that puts less-than-A-list celebrities in a house together because, well, why the hell not? Muniz recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the new show, and of course, was asked about his time on "Malcolm in the Middle." Buried in the interview was a shocking revelation that not only is Bryan Cranston hoping to revisit the Wilkerson family with a reboot of the series, but that he's already working on a script.

"I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," Muniz said. "So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."